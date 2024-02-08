Azerbaijan To Assume Chairmanship Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly From End Of February (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8 . The chairmanship
of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will pass to Azerbaijan from
the end of February, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary
Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said during the press conference in
Baku, Trend reports.
"The Asian Parliamentary Assembly will hold a meeting at the end
of February and then the presidency will pass from Türkiye to
Azerbaijan," he emphasized.
Meanwhile, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly provides a platform
for parliamentarians to exchange views, ideas, and experiences to
develop common strategies to promote peace in Asia and the world,
and facilitates cooperation and coordination among parliamentarians
in Asia to promote peace and respect for human rights and
humanitarian principles.
Its objectives are to promote freedom, social justice, peace,
security, and friendship; to provide access to modern knowledge in
various fields and to disseminate this knowledge among the members
of the Assembly to promote progress and equality among its
participants; to promote integration among Asian countries to
utilize the potential of the region, etc.
