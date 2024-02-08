Approximate Number Of Remains In Azerbaijani Asgaran's Mass Grave Revealed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8.
The State
Security Service of Azerbaijan, as earlier reported , arrested one of the Khojaly massacre
perpetrators Rashid Beglaryan in August 2023, Trend reports.
During the interrogation, Beglaryan, confessing his involvement
in the Khojaly massacre of February 1992, said that false promises
were made to the surviving Azerbaijani civilians that they could
safely pass through the Asgaran district and reach Aghdam. Then up
to 200 civilians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, were
ambushed near Asgaran fortress.
Beglaryan, during his testimony to the investigation, noted that
when Armenian armed groups, of which he was member, opened fire,
the women and children began to scream, those who were able to
escape fled towards Aghdam, and the bodies of the dead remained
lying there [near Asgaran fortress].
"After we stopped shooting, we approached the corpses and
examined them. If someone was still alive, we shot them. Then we
began to remove valuables from them. This area was full of bodies
of Khojaly residents. The bodies lay here about a week, after which
they were buried,” he added.
During the investigative actions on the spot carried out by the
State Security Service, the accused in the criminal case,
Beglaryan, in his testimony showed the places of mass graves of
Azerbaijanis near the Asgaran fortress, killed during the Khojaly
massacre.
Based on the testimony, the working group of the State
Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing
Persons carried out search and excavation work near the mentioned
fortress.
An employee of the Working Group of the State Commission of
Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Zaur
Ismayilov said that the remains in a mass grave found in Asgaran
are believed to belong to Khojaly residents.
A burial with the remains of at least eight people was found on
the specified territory. It is not excluded that other remains will
be found during the search work, which will continue in the
future.
A visit of media representatives has been organized to the
scene. During the visit, along with representatives of local media,
the territory was also inspected by 35 representatives of foreign
media (Serbia, Türkiye, Morocco, Peru, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Bosnia
and Herzegovina, Russia).
The visitors were informed that further the human remains will
be exhumed from the area and transferred to the appropriate
laboratories for identification.
On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian
military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle
regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed massacre against the
population of the city of Khojaly.
As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people,
including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed,
8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both
parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were
seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of
150 of them is still unknown.
