Shelling Of Selydove: Russia Used Eight KN 23, S-300 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have struck the town of Selydove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region with eight KN 23 and S-300 missiles.

That's according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers struck the town with eight missiles. One of them hit an apartment building. According to preliminary reports, Russia used KN 23 and S-300 missiles for the attack. A 50-year-old woman died due to shelling. Rescue workers recovered her body from the rubble," the statement said.

Seven people were injured in the attack, among them a seven-year-old boy, two men aged 18 and 51, and four women aged 38, 42, 64, and 88.

So far, the shelling has damaged 53 apartment buildings, ten private buildings, four educational institutions, two administrative buildings, a private enterprise, and 24 vehicles.

Photo credit: National Police