Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Receives Delegations Of GNAT & TURKPA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with the delegations of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye (TBMM) and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA), who are visiting Azerbaijan to monitor the presidential elections, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Parliament.

Sahiba Gafarova said that these elections are a historical event for the people of Azerbaijan and expressed her satisfaction that fraternal Turkic MPs observed the process. She noted that with these elections, Azerbaijanis voted for the future development of Azerbaijan, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. It was reported that for the first time, elections were held in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, including the lands freed from occupation. Therefore, these elections can be called Victory elections.

"The position of all observers is that the presidential elections were held in a democratic, transparent manner in accordance with advanced norms and principles. In the elections, all conditions were created for citizens to express their will, and our people demonstrated high activeness," she stressed.

During the meetings, the members of the observation mission conveyed their congratulations on the successful completion of the presidential elections and noted the importance of these elections in the development of Azerbaijan.

Shamil Ayrim, the head of the parliamentary observation mission of the Parliament and the head of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye inter-parliamentary friendship group, said that the presidential elections in brother Azerbaijan are being held for the first time in all territories of the country. This is a great event for Turkiye and also for the Turkic world. The success of Azerbaijan as a fraternal country pleases Turkiye and the whole Turkic world in general.

Shamil Ayrim stated that he and his colleagues monitored the process in numerous polling stations and pointed out that their observations gave reason to say that the elections were held in a very transparent manner. He noted that the citizens of Azerbaijan voted very freely and actively.

Osman Mesten, the head of TURKPA's international election observation mission and member of the National Assembly, said that the members of the observation mission, represented by them, observed the voting process both in Shusha and Khankendi and highly appreciated its historical importance. He emphasised that everything was organised in accordance with the law and transparently at all the stations they observed.