Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Receives Delegations Of GNAT & TURKPA

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba
Gafarova met with the delegations of the Grand National Assembly of
Turkiye (TBMM) and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States
(TÜRKPA), who are visiting Azerbaijan to monitor the presidential
elections, Azernews reports, citing the Press and
Public Relations Department of the Parliament.
Sahiba Gafarova said that these elections are a historical event
for the people of Azerbaijan and expressed her satisfaction that
fraternal Turkic MPs observed the process. She noted that with
these elections, Azerbaijanis voted for the future development of
Azerbaijan, which has fully restored its territorial integrity and
sovereignty. It was reported that for the first time, elections
were held in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, including the
lands freed from occupation. Therefore, these elections can be
called Victory elections.
"The position of all observers is that the presidential
elections were held in a democratic, transparent manner in
accordance with advanced norms and principles. In the elections,
all conditions were created for citizens to express their will, and
our people demonstrated high activeness," she stressed.
During the meetings, the members of the observation mission
conveyed their congratulations on the successful completion of the
presidential elections and noted the importance of these elections
in the development of Azerbaijan.
Shamil Ayrim, the head of the parliamentary observation mission
of the Parliament and the head of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye
inter-parliamentary friendship group, said that the presidential
elections in brother Azerbaijan are being held for the first time
in all territories of the country. This is a great event for
Turkiye and also for the Turkic world. The success of Azerbaijan as
a fraternal country pleases Turkiye and the whole Turkic world in
general.
Shamil Ayrim stated that he and his colleagues monitored the
process in numerous polling stations and pointed out that their
observations gave reason to say that the elections were held in a
very transparent manner. He noted that the citizens of Azerbaijan
voted very freely and actively.
Osman Mesten, the head of TURKPA's international election
observation mission and member of the National Assembly, said that
the members of the observation mission, represented by them,
observed the voting process both in Shusha and Khankendi and highly
appreciated its historical importance. He emphasised that
everything was organised in accordance with the law and
transparently at all the stations they observed.
