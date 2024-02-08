Yerevan Says Presence Of Debunked French Ambassador In Its Territory Gives Them Comfort

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Although the fact that the European Union Mission and especially
Olivier Decottignies, the ambassador of France to Armenia, are
standing guard day and night near the borders of Armenia with
Azerbaijan is a beacon of hope for Yerevan, it cannot be considered
a very pleasant event for the atmosphere of the South Caucasus. It
is known that in the region, Yerevan has always been the most
proactive country in involving third parties when it comes to the
security of its border, or, literally, its territorial integrity.
This has always raised questions among the states of the region,
especially for Azerbaijan, which is in a state of conflict.
The question is, what can the EU observer mission do in the
Armenian village of Norabak, 4 km away from the border?
The Armenian side notes that the presence of European observers,
and especially the French ambassador Olivier Decottignies, whose
name has recently become popular in social networks in a negative
sense, supposedly gives comfort to the "isolated and vulnerable
population" in the area.
We wonder what sort of comfort Ambassador Decottignies, whom the
Armenian blogger debunked and shared his embarrassing photos, gives
to the poor Armenian community.
We are sure that the Armenian side will say the following about
bringing the EU Mission group near the border: this is the
sovereign territory of Armenia, and this is our affair.
However, the purpose is not to discuss what is happening on the
territory of Armenia but to discuss its final results. Usually,
third parties take a neutral and impartial position to reduce
tensions and spread peace in the region or between parties.
However, the processes have taken such a picture that the third
party somehow loves Armenia more than itself and even shows special
antipathy towards Azerbaijan. For example, we wouldn't be wrong if
we said that we saw this last time at the PACE winter session.
We know that Armenia is not sure what it is working for in the
region, but we are sure that the EU mission group, as well as the
French side, is trying to establish its entire strategy for
purposes that are not in favour of Azerbaijan by establishing
itself in Armenia. The sale of lethal weapons to Armenia and the
military agreement between Yerevan and Paris do not indicate a
well-intentioned step.
In short, the European Union Mission is more worried than
Armenia that Azerbaijan will suddenly move one step further from
the borders of Armenia. This is just the spontaneous thinking of
the forces supporting the occupation. Azerbaijan has never set eyes
on the territories of neighbouring states. On the contrary, it
showed restraint on the empty promises made regarding the
liberation of the occupied territories for thirty years.
However, the results seen today make Azerbaijan take more
decisive steps. Therefore, neither the mission group nor the French
delegation should waste their time around the border.
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107828419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.