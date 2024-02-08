Concrete Financing To Showcase Innovative Financing Solutions At Canadian Concrete Expo In Toronto

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Market leader will demonstrate how OEMs and dealers can connect buyers with fast, reliable financing for equipment purchases

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Concrete Equipment Financial Services (Concrete Financing), a recognized leader in financing concrete equipment and projects, announced it will exhibit at the Canadian Concrete Expo, a leading trade show dedicated to the concrete, construction, and aggregates industries. Concrete Financing will exhibit alongside one of its OEM financing partners, Alliance Concrete Pumps, and will demonstrate how its solutions can help OEMs and dealers provide financing to customers at competitive rates and complete transactions with minimal friction. The Canadian Concrete Expo is scheduled for February 14-15, 2024, at the International Centre in Toronto. Concrete Financing will be located within the Alliance Concrete Pumps display at booth 2111 throughout the exhibition.

Concrete Financing is recognized as a leading provider of capital to concrete equipment manufacturers, dealers, and customers throughout the United States and Canada. The company provides financing for a wide range of products, including concrete pumps, mixers, screeds, loaders, cranes, and other assets. Concrete Financing works with many major brands and has deep industry expertise to ensure that both OEMs and businesses can access the financing program that best suits their particular needs. As an industry expert, Concrete Financing offers a fast and secure online application process that can pre-approve applicants in minutes and expedite the entire underwriting process.

"Fast and reliable access to credit is essential for equipment manufacturers as well as their distributors, dealers, and end customers," said Alex deRosenroll, assistant vice president of Concrete Financing. "In a business environment where securing traditional bank loans is more and more challenging, we are eager to demonstrate how our alternative asset-based credit services can remove obstacles to doing business. By expediting access to capital, we can help manufacturers, distributors, and dealers complete more transactions, and enable buyers to fund those assets that are essential to their business."

About Concrete Equipment Financing Services

Concrete Equipment Financing Services provides funding for concrete equipment and other construction-related capital equipment. Regarded as more nimble than traditional lenders, Concrete Equipment Financing Services can leverage deep understanding of asset finance and operation management to craft tailored, creative, and timely capital solutions. Concrete Equipment Financing Services provides financing for leading equipment brands including Alliance Concrete Pumps, Schwing, ProAll, Putzmeister, Holcombe Mixers, and many others. Concrete Equipment Financing Services is a member of the Travelers Financial Group of companies, which has over 40 years of asset-based lending experience in the USA and Canada. Learn more or apply for financing at .

