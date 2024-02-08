New Show Fueled By Evergreen Podcasts, Pit Pass NASCAR Takes The Checkered Flag

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Rev Your Engines: Evergreen's Pit Pass Motorsports Collection Adds Pit Pass NASCAR to the Winner's Circle!

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Backed by passionate race enthusiasts, Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) unveils the newest addition to their collection of racing shows, the Pit Pass NASCAR podcast. Catch the thrill of the heart-pounding world of NASCAR racing with our new show featuring star interviews from drivers, pit crew members, media personalities, and more!



Pit Pass Nascar Podcast Cover Art



Pit Pass NASCAR expands Evergreen's Pit Pass Motorsports podcast collection, featuring original racing shows focused on F1, IndyCar, Motocross, and Superbikes-designed to excite and engage fans of all the adrenaline-fueled action.

Co-hosts Mike Joachim and Michael "Frenchy" Goodier, who also helm the popular Pit Lane Parley podcast, fuel each episode of Pit Pass NASCAR with their energy and expertise, taking listeners behind the scenes with thrilling race recaps, expert analysis, and unprecedented access to the drivers, crew members, and industry insiders. From seasoned race veterans to rising star rookies, Pit Pass NASCAR covers the circuit from every angle, including exclusive interviews with racing sensations like Kyle Larson and Chase Elliot.

About the new show, Joachim says, "To expand on my multi-year relationship with the Evergreen Podcasts crew is a true honor," adding, "I'm really excited to bring the world of Nascar to the Evergreen community and all the Pit Pass Motorsports family. I'm thankful Evergreen has shown faith in our abilities and cannot wait to show fans how awesome the world of NASCAR can be. I hope that even if you are not a big NASCAR fan or have never watched before, our coverage inspires you to tune in!"

Seeking more action? Put your racing knowledge to the test with their Pit Pass NASCAR Fantasy League, where you can go head-to-head with fellow fans for the chance to claim victory on the virtual track! Stay tuned for the collaboration with GridRival as they launch NASCAR leagues that'll have you feeling like you're right in the driver's seat!

With Pit Pass NASCAR, the excitement never stops. Whether you're a seasoned NASCAR aficionado or a curious newcomer looking to get in on the action, this podcast is your ultimate pit stop for everything NASCAR! Catch Pit Pass NASCAR, now available on all major podcast platforms.

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview members from Pit Pass NASCAR or Evergreen Podcasts, please contact Samantha Maloy .

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts .

