Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union Proudly Announces Its Support Of The Mcleod Health Foundation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union is proud to announce its support of the McLeod Health Foundation. It is committed to donating $100,000 over the next five years.

Pictured L to R: Always August, Carolina Trust Brand Ambassador; Tim Carlisle, Carolina Trust President/CEO; Christina Jackson, Director McLeod Health Foundation; Monica Vehige, CEO McLeod Health Loris Seacoast

The McLeod Health Foundation serves as the fundraising arm for McLeod Health. It helps generate philanthropic support to perpetuate medical excellence. The foundation is currently working on a $2 million campaign, over the course of two years, to fund the PET/CT and CT scanner, life-saving technology, at McLeod Health's upcoming Center for Cancer Treatment and Research at Seacoast, the first Comprehensive Cancer Center in Horry County.

The McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research at Seacoast will cost more than $32 million. This program will offer innovative multi-disciplinary care, improved access to preventive medicine and superior technology such as the new stereotactic radiosurgery unit, a large bore CT scanner, and a digital PET/CT scanner - all tools that will be used to improve the health and well-being for patients in this region. The Cancer Center will provide not only immediate access to advanced cancer care technology, but also access to enhanced communication, coordination and multi-disciplinary treatment planning and delivery of care. This will all be possible in an environment dedicated to the physical and emotional health of cancer patients and their families.

"With a strong sense of mission, Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union is dedicated to improving the communities it serves. Cancer affects people of all backgrounds and makes no distinctions in their life. By contributing to the McLeod Foundation, we will help them in their mission to support cancer patients who are unable to pay for essential treatments, such as medicine and other life-saving procedures, or who struggle to get to their chemotherapy appointments," said Tim Carlisle, Carolina Trust President/CEO.

In addition to the credit union's financial support, Carolina Trust hosted Christina Jackson, Director of the McLeod Health Foundation, and Nicole Spencer, Assistant Director of Oncology Services for McLeod Health, on a recent segment of the credit union's monthly panel, Living Local Carolina Financial Friday, to talk about the upcoming Comprehensive Cancer Center and raise awareness for breast cancer.

