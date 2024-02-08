Huntington Learning Center Franchise Network Achieves Full Accreditation By Middle States Association Of Colleges And Schools

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Completion Marks 27 Years of Ongoing Accreditation Earned by the Highest-Level Education Institutions

ORADELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Huntington Learning Center , the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA-CESS). This strategic collaboration now encompasses all nationwide centers, as well as the Huntington Learning Center corporation. MSA-CESS has approximately 2,700 members worldwide in over 100 countries. The nationwide, organizational accreditation continues to solidify Huntington's commitment to providing high-quality education and giving every student the best education possible.

Accredited learning providers undergo rigorous evaluation, reflecting a commitment to excellence and a focus on student achievement. This process ensures accredited institutions uphold the highest educational standards and exhibit a resolute dedication to ongoing enhancement.

"Huntington has worked with Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools for 27 years as they accredited the Huntington Corporation and many individual Huntington Learning Centers throughout the country. We take great pride in the substantial growth of our partnership, leading to MSA's accreditation of all Huntington centers across the nation. This underscores the core values that each center is built upon as Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools stands behind our product by providing their seal of approval on our education and business practices," said Carol Lovallo, Director of Educational Development, Huntington Learning Center.

Huntington Learning Center's accreditation journey involved a comprehensive analysis of its programs. This process aligns with MSA's research-based standards, mirroring the essential elements of a quality educational institution. Huntington's accredited status opens doors to advanced opportunities, including access to grant funding and state resources. Most importantly, the MSA accreditation verifies the proven results of the Huntington methodology that is individualized for each student.

For Parents :

Parents can be confident in the fact that Huntington Learning Center adheres to the same rigorous standards embraced by Ivy League institutions such as Princeton, Cornell, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia. These esteemed universities recognize the value of accreditation in upholding quality and driving continuous enhancement.

For Students :

Accreditation underscores Huntington's commitment to delivering superior instruction that exceeds standards set for educational institutions. This recognition ensures that students receive a top-tier education that equips them for success. Huntington's ongoing commitment to improvement means that students benefit from a continually evolving and effective learning experience.

This accomplishment solidifies Huntington's position as a trusted leader in tutoring and test preparation, dedicated to the success of every student. Huntington Learning Center 's dedication to achieving MSA accreditation reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional education, fostering continuous improvement, and giving every student the best education possible.

About Huntington Learning Center

Huntington Learning Cente r is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. We offer customized programs in person and online, as well as hybrid options. Our certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at ; and for franchising opportunities, visit .

