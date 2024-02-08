AARDVARK And Combined Systems, Inc. Announce New Partnership

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / AARDVARK is excited to announce a new partnership with Combined Systems, Inc. for the sale and distribution of Combined Tactical Systems Less-Lethal Products and Penn Arms Launchers. This partnership represents a brand shift in AARDVARK's less-lethal product offerings as it follows a move from a 25-year exclusive brand partnership with another manufacturer.

Speaking about the new agreement, AARDVARK CEO Jon Becker said, "We are very happy to announce this new agreement and to begin transitioning our clients to CSI. CTS and Penn Arms are the industry leaders in less-lethal and we are looking forward to working with Paul Ford and his team to improve the less-lethal programs for our clients."

Paul Ford, CSI's VP of Sales and Marketing, summarized the partnership by saying, "CSI is thrilled to announce our partnership with Aardvark Tactical. We have been competitors for many years and it is exciting to finally be working together. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. We are confident that together we will deliver exceptional service and value to our law enforcement and corrections customers."

This partnership is the latest development in AARDVARK's continued efforts to provide tactical operators with the protection they need. For more information, and to view the full product catalog, visit .

About AARDVARK:

Founded in 1987, AARDVARK is a leading manufacturer, distributor, and system integrator specializing in the protection of tactical operators from Local, State, Federal, and Military Units. AARDVARK is headquartered in La Verne, California.

About CSI:

Founded in 1981, Combined Systems, Inc. (CSI) is the recognized leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of security products for the global defense and law enforcement markets. As the premier supplier of less-lethal munitions and launching systems, CSI manufactures products for riot control, police tactical teams, corrections officers, and military units. CSI's blue-chip customer base includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and a majority of the U.S. law enforcement, as well as foreign military and security forces around the world.

