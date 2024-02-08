Dolbey Rated Best In KLAS For Computer-Assisted Coding For 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) KLAS Research has named Dolbey's Fusion CAC, computer-assisted coding software as "Best in KLAS." This marks 8 consecutive years of Dolbey being ranked #1 in this category.

CONCORD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / The 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report is a widely respected guide in the healthcare industry, helping professionals make informed decisions about implementing new technology and services.





Adam Gale, Co-Founder and CEO of KLAS Research, states, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Dolbey's Fusion CAC utilizes advanced machine learning and AI to pre-code patient charts with ICD-10-CM/PCS and CPT codes, forming the basis for middle revenue cycle functions in a hospital or health system. The solution encompasses clinical documentation, medical coding, denial management, auditing, and autonomous coding.

"We're honored to be ranked Best in KLAS again. This recognition reflects Dolbey's ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful coding, CDI and auditing solutions," said Heather Gladden, Director of Product & Strategy at Dolbey. "We're grateful for the trust our customers place in us and remain dedicated to advancing middle revenue cycle through innovative technologies."

As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, Dolbey strives to remain at the forefront and to keep setting industry standards. The 2024 Best in KLAS award affirms Dolbey's ongoing commitment to excellence.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improves productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes CAC, CDI, speech recognition, dictation and transcription.

For further information, contact:

Traci Miller, Marketing Director

800-878-7828 x119 [email protected]



Contact Information

Traci Miller

Marketing Director

[email protected]

(800) 878-7828

SOURCE: Dolbey

View the original press release on newswire.