Wildes Financial Strategies Launches Three New Faith-Based Separately Managed Accounts (Smas)

GEORGETOWN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Wildes Financial Strategies, a premier investment management firm renowned for its commitment to ethical and values-driven investment strategies, is excited to announce the launch of three new Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) tailored for investors seeking to integrate their financial goals with Christian principles.

These innovative SMAs represent a significant step forward for Wildes Financial Strategies, reinforcing its role as a leader in the fusion of faith-based values with investment opportunities. Each account is meticulously screened to comply with Christian ethical standards, excluding investments in industries counter to Christian teachings and emphasizing companies committed to positive societal impact. Importantly, all included companies have demonstrated financial stability and growth potential through at least 10 consecutive years of increased dividends.

The three newly introduced faith-based SMAs are available as Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap choices, which focus on companies that not only have a track record of increasing dividends for at least 10 consecutive years but also align with Christian moral teachings.

"Our mission at Wildes Financial Strategies is to enable our clients to invest in a manner that is consistent with their deepest convictions," said Jeff Wildes, President of Wildes Financial Strategies. "These new faith-based SMAs allow investors to grow their wealth in alignment with their faith, knowing their investments are making a positive difference in the world."

Investors in Wildes Financial Strategies' new faith-based SMAs can look forward to:



Faith-Aligned Investing: Portfolios that resonate with Christian values and beliefs.

Transparent and Ethical Management: Clear insight into the ethical screening process and investment choices. Growth and Stability: A focus on companies with a strong track record of dividend growth, offering potential for stable returns.

Wildes Financial Strategies is dedicated to providing clients with innovative investment solutions that honor their values. With the introduction of these new SMAs, the firm is pleased to offer more opportunities for meaningful and responsible investment.

About Wildes Financial Strategies

Wildes Financial Strategies is a leading investment management firm dedicated to offering ethical and values-driven financial solutions. Emphasizing positive societal impact, Wildes Financial Strategies delivers a wide range of investment services designed to meet the diverse needs and values of its clients. For more information, visit wildesfinancialstrategies.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle Talbot

Operations Manager

Wildes Financial Strategies

[email protected]

843-485-4371

Wildes Financial Strategies, Inc. is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and only transacts business in states where it is properly notice filed or is excluded or exempted from such requirements.

