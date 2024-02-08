Dispatch Promotes Internal Leader As First Chief Technology Officer

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Dispatch , the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, announces the appointment of Jason Kirton as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With 20+ years of industry experience and five years at Dispatch, Kirton is a highly motivated technical leader with an extraordinary ability to solve problems, make solid business decisions, and build winning development teams.

Jason Kirton

Jason Kirton, Chief Technology Officer

As the first CTO of Dispatch, Kirton will lead product innovation, spearhead strategic planning, and integrate cutting-edge technology with product development and supply logistics to enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness to drive business growth.

Sharing his long-term vision for Dispatch technology, Kirton said, "The goal is to make Dispatch a household name; the standard in last-mile delivery. This includes building a fully managed platform that ultimately allows Dispatch to meet customers where they are in their business operations and help them with all of their delivery needs."

With deep knowledge of Dispatch, delivery logistics, and supply chain technology, Kirton said he is most looking forward to driving technological innovation and operational efficiency in a rapidly evolving industry.

"The CTO role will offer professional growth and intellectual challenge as well as the satisfaction of making a tangible impact on the last-mile delivery industry and contributing to sustainability and community well-being," added Kirton.

Dispatch CEO Andrew Leone welcomed Kirton to the executive table, knowing he will make a significant impact on the future growth of the company.

"Jason brings a tremendous amount of knowledge, technical expertise, and respected people-leadership to the executive team. We are looking forward to executing his vision that will drive the company forward and position Dispatch as the standard in last-mile delivery," concluded Leone.

For more information about Dispatch and Jason Kirton, please contact the media representative at [email protected] .

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform. Replacing traditional courier services by offering on-demand deliveries with real-time updates and dynamic ETAs since 2016, Dispatch empowers businesses to Deliver More* for customers. Dispatch simplifies last-mile delivery for businesses via in-platform connection with a growing network of independent contractor drivers. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit .

*More packages, growth, value, opportunity, solutions, innovation

Contact Information

Kelsie Hengel

Sr. Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Buse Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images