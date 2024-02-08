Jones Healthcare Group's Qube Pro Wins Prestigious PAC Global Awards

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Jones Healthcare Group, a leader in advanced pharmaceutical packaging and medication dispensing solutions, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking product, the Qube Pro Medication Manager, has been honoured with two distinguished awards at the prestigious PAC Global Awards ceremony held in New York City on February 6, 2024.

The PAC Global Awards recognize and celebrate exceptional achievements in packaging design, innovation, sustainability, and technological advancements. Bringing together industry leaders and innovators from around the world, the PAC Global Awards highlight the most cutting-edge and environmentally responsible packaging solutions, setting benchmarks for excellence and future trends in the industry.

The Qube Pro Medication Manager received the highly regarded Best in Class award in the Package Innovation Design – Technical category and an Award of Distinction in the Sustainable Package Design – Carbon Reduction category.

This marks yet another achievement for the Qube Pro, which received recognition for its excellence in design and sustainability at the Sustainable Medicines Packaging Awards – presented by the UK-based Sustainable Medicines Partnership , in 2022.

Trevor Noye, Senior Vice President of Medication Adherence, welcomed the recognition: "Our goal was to develop an easy-to-use, multifunctional, versatile medication adherence product, and Qube Pro achieves this. Its innovative seal and cover, compatibility with automated medication filling robots and manual desktops, and duplex printing capability make it an essential product for modern pharmacies. Qube Pro allowed us to bring together our design and development teams from Canada and the UK to increase speed to market. These PAC Global awards recognize their hard work and creativity in producing this exceptional product."

The Qube Pro's design exemplifies Jones Healthcare Group's commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative packaging solutions. Its multifunctional and versatile design addresses the critical need for effective medication adherence while aligning with sustainable practices.

Overall, the Qube Pro with full paper cover and seal combination along with a Bio-PET blister results in the following environmental benefits when compared to a standard PVC tri-fold blister pack:

. 21% reduction in fossil fuel usage

. 41% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

. 1/3 reduction in cover/seal material

. 12% more bio-renewable content

. No aluminum foil use







Detail of award-winning Qube Pro medication adherence package from Jones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



For more information on the Qube Pro or our range of sustainable medication adherence packaging, please visit our website .

For more information:

Jones Healthcare Group Communications

t: +1.519.953.4542

e: ...

About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a world-class provider of progressive packaging and medication dispensing solutions. For over a century the company's partnerships, knowledge and expertise across healthcare sectors have provided insights and opportunities for clients in response to evolving market needs.

Jones has been a long-time, trusted partner to some of the most recognized global pharmaceutical and wellness brands and the largest pharmacy groups across the world. The company's full-service and integrated offering includes graphic and CAD design, print and conversion for folding cartons and pressure sensitive labels, blistering, pouching, convenience vial filling and secondary packaging services, as well as a range of medication dispensing and delivery products.

From packaging that protects and informs, to new platforms that improve consumer outcomes – Jones Healthcare Group is invested in advancing wellness. For more information, please visit .







