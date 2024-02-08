Iraq, Spain To Sign Military Agreement - PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani said on Thursday that his country is working on signing a military agreement with Spain, within the framework of a comprehensive partnership agreement.

In a statement after receiving Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, Al-Sudani said the agreement was discussed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during his recent visit to Baghdad.

It includes cooperation in many fields, modernizing infrastructure and development projects in Iraq.

Al-Sudani appreciated the Spanish role within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) mission in Iraq, stressing his government's determination on ending the international coalition's mission in Iraq after local forces gained advanced capabilities in fighting terrorism, especially remnants of the so-called Islamic State; which he noted would no longer pose a threat to the state.

Al-Sudani also expressed appreciation for Spain's actions regarding the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip and its support for efforts aimed at stopping genocide against the Palestinian people.

For her part, Minister Robles affirmed her country's commitment to cooperate with Iraq and respect the Iraqi government's decision regarding the international coalition, as well as continuing cooperation with the Iraqi defense ministry.

There are 367 soldiers in Iraq, including 189 working within the global coalition against Daesh (the Arabic acronym for ISIS) and 178 soldiers within the NATO mission. (end)

