(MENAFN- Baystreet) Apple Developing Foldable iPhones: Reports

Chris La - Thursday, February 8, 2024

These Are Thursday's Biggest Moving Stocks

On the cusp of the S&P 500 (SPY) trading at a milestone of 5,000, the House of the Mouse should lead the media sector higher. Disney (DIS) said it would cut at least $7.5 billion in costs by the end of its fiscal year 2024. This translates to $4.60 a share in EPS, 20% higher than last year's level.

The gaming sector will get a lift after Disney announced a $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, the maker of Fortnight. Take-Two (TTWO), EA, and Microsoft (MSFT), which owns Activision, may get a lift today.

After posting a healthy quarterly report, Palantir (PLTR) took the #1 most actively traded stock yesterday. Volume topped 253.7 million shares. PLTR stock will try to add to those gains today. Snap (SNAP) lost 34.6% after disappointing investors with its results. Dip buyers may step in, betting on SNAP shares to bounce back.

Automotive stocks will trade on heavy volume again today. Ford Motor (F) announced an aggressive stock buyback and a special dividend. The shareholder-friendly move will give income to shareholders, who underperformed compared to those holding Tesla (TSLA) stock over the years.

Thanks to Ford's rise, General Motors (GM) will add to its gains made over the last few weeks. Broken electric vehicle stocks like Fisker (FSR), Lucid Motors (LCID), and Polestar (PSNY) will continue to fall. Avoid those three stocks.









