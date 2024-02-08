EU Special Envoy Prioritizes Productive Doha Meeting During Afghanistan Visit

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Tomas Niklasson, the European Union's special envoy for Afghanistan, spoke at a briefing in Kabul about his recent four-day visit. He highlighted the importance of improving preparations for a productive meeting in Doha but emphasized that the de facto authorities' recognition will not be the focus of the meeting.

During Niklasson's visit, he talked with key figures such as the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) chief, Taliban representatives, Afghan political leaders like Hamid Karzai, NGO members, and various others.

“Concluding my four-day visit to Kabul, graciously hosted by Raffaella Iodice, the EU Chief of Mission to Afghanistan, and her team, I express gratitude to all who shared their insights. I met with UN representatives, Afghan government officials, civil society members, including women, former President Karzai, and NGO colleagues,” Niklasson said.



“The main focus of my visit this time was to compare notes with the de facto authorities, other Afghans and representatives of the diplomatic community to help us set realistic expectations and prepare better for a constructive Doha meeting,” he said.

He mentioned his upcoming attendance at a meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, next week.

“My visit to Kabul follows extensive outreach to countries invited to the Doha meeting on Feb. 18-19, convened by the UN and hosted by Qatar,” Niklasson also mentioned his involvement in a G7+ meeting in London and talks with countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Meanwhile, I added that during my recent visit, I engaged with Afghan authorities and diplomats to set realistic goals for the forthcoming Doha meeting. Following the UN Secretary-General's chaired meeting in May 2023 focused on key agreements, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2721 (2023), paving the way for a constructive dialogue in Doha, now inclusive of all Afghan stakeholders.

Furthermore, he said that“we deliberated on the independent assessment's recommendations, aiming to safeguard Afghan rights, foster positive relations with the international community, and establish sustainable peace. I underscored the Doha meeting's significance for meaningful dialogue, emphasizing readiness for a UN-led process. Welcoming the inclusion of diverse Afghan voices, I noted widespread acknowledgement of the assessment's key findings. Discussions also touched upon the need for a UN Special Envoy, echoing optimism among acting ministers about the upcoming meeting and ongoing preparations for delegation composition.”

Niklasson also touched upon the UN-organized meeting in Doha from last year, offering reflections on its outcomes and implications.

“At the first meeting of Special Envoys in Doha on May 1-2, 2023, no Afghans were invited. The meeting agreed on three main points: No support for armed resistance in Afghanistan, the need for engagement with Afghan de facto authorities, and the conditions not being in place for international recognition of these authorities as the legitimate government,” he said.

After Special Coordinator Feridun Sinirlioglu's independent assessment, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 2721 (2023) on December 29, 2023, paving the way for the forthcoming Doha meeting.



“Unlike last year, representatives of the de facto authorities and other Afghans have been, or will be, invited to this meeting,” Niklasson said.

The visit comes ahead of the special envoys' gathering in Doha set for February 18-19.

