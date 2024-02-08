NOW® Sports Named Official Sports Nutrition Partner Of The Brooks Beasts Track Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top Sports Nutrition Brand and Elite Track Team Join Forces to Optimize Training Routine with Trusted and Tested Supplements as They Compete on the World Stage Through 2024

NOW® Sports , the sports nutrition brand of industry-leading natural products manufacturer NOW®, is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Brooks Beasts Track Club as the Official Sports Nutrition Partner through 2024. The strategic alignment comes as Brooks professional athletes look to compete on the world's biggest stage at this summer's 2024 Paris Olympics and beyond and recognizes the importance of fueling with trusted and tested sports nutrition products to perform at the elite level.

Brandon Miller (left) and Isaiah Harris (right), The Brooks Beasts Track Club athletes.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Brooks Beasts," said Bryan Morin, NOW® Sports Brand Manager. "Together we share a similar mission to empower people to live healthier lives – NOW Sports through safe and effective sports nutrition products and Brooks through its ethos to inspire everyone to run their path with premium performance product. So, marrying our goals and championing runners everywhere to trust the process and train with these best-in-class products just feels like the right fit."

In fact, 2023 1500-meter World Champion, 2020 Tokyo Bronze Medalist, and Brooks Beast Josh Kerr

has been a #NOWAmbassador and user of NOW Sports products for more than four years, so even more reason to lock step together this year. The partnership includes exclusive nutrition and training videos and tips from Brooks Beast coaches, nutritionists and athletes such as Josh Kerr, Nia Akins, and Isaiah Harris found on the NOW® Sports Hub , and will be heavily promoted via dedicated digital and Amazon advertising, earned media and social efforts, in-person athletic and training events, and more.

NOW® Sports is all about clean, unadulterated sports nutrition supplements that legitimately enhance performance. The portfolio of more than 130 products across eight different categories undergoes NOW's strict quality protocol, including more than 19,000 tests a month from the raw ingredients to finished products (many performed in NOW's third-party, ISO-accredited microbiology and analytical labs), to ensure that what's on the label is in the bottle. And to provide the highest level of assurance for athletes, NOW Sports products are certified by Informed-Sport, the world's leading anti-doping organization, to ensure all products are free from more than 200 banned substances and are safe and effective for every level of athletics.

"The Brooks' Beasts aim to compete at a world class level in the sport and we are confident that the 2024 season will demonstrate the results of their hard work. Nutrition plays a vital role in our success," said Danny Mackey, Brooks Beasts Head Coach. "NOW Sports came highly recommended from our team nutritionist and with many of our athletes, like Josh and Nia, using NOW product for years. It is imperative that we are guiding our athletes to fuel with the most trusted brands, who also use science and innovation with the athletes' health and wellness at the forefront, and we feel confident in NOW Sports' ability to provide the best to the Beasts."

Visit the NOW Sports Hub for Brooks Beasts curated training collection here . And follow NOW (@nowfoodsofficial on Instagram and Facebook) for more inspiration from Brooks athletes and coaches. NOW Sports products are available online at nowfoods , Amazon , or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

ABOUT NOW® SPORTS:

Since 1988, NOW Sports products have been recognized among the best in the industry, backed by world-class research and development standards and quality-sourced ingredients, to support a range of sports nutritional needs for professional to amateur athletes. With a portfolio of more than 140 products, NOW Sports is one of the few brands of clean sports products and does not use any artificial ingredients, colors, or flavors. NOW Sports is the sports nutrition arm of legacy natural products company NOW®, known for its industry-leading quality standards and world-class labs. In addition to the 19,000 tests per month NOW conducts on everything from raw ingredients to finished products – including its proprietary cutting-edge method to screen for banned substances and illegal adulterants – most NOW Sports products are also third-party certified via Informed-Sport (tested by LGC) for detection of more than 200 banned substances. So, athletes of all levels can feel confident that what's on the NOW Sports label is in the bottle.

ABOUT BROOKS

At Brooks Running Company, our purpose is to inspire everyone to move. The Brooks Beasts Track Club is living proof that movement sometimes leads to the pinnacle of human athletic performance. Our Seattle-based pro track team is made up of runners from around the globe and includes world champions, national champions, world-record setters, Olympians and Olympic hopefuls in distances from the 800m to the 5,000m.

