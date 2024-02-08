Network 1 Financial, Private Wealth Management: A Strategic Alliance Set To Redefine Wealth Management Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. and Fortis Capital Advisors proudly announce a strategic partnership, marking the launch of Network 1 Financial, Private Wealth Management. This new initiative is set to enhance advisory services and usher in a transformative era in asset and wealth management. This partnership combines forces with Fortis Companies to deliver an expansive range of financial solutions.

Network 1 Financial, Private Wealth Management powered by Fortis Capital Advisors: A Strategic Alliance Set to Redefine Wealth Management Excellence

"We're embarking on a journey to redefine wealth management," said Damon Testaverde, the Chairman of Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. "Our partnership with Fortis Capital Advisors is a leap towards an integrated, client-centric approach where our combined expertise sets new industry standards."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:



Comprehensive Client Solutions : Clients will benefit from our advisors' access to an expanded array of resources and tools, ensuring that every financial strategy and solution is tailored to perfection to meet their unique needs and objectives.

Expertise for Client's Benefit : With the combined extensive experience of both firms, clients can expect top-tier, forward-thinking financial advice and insights that directly contribute to their financial well-being and success. Extended Support for Client's Goals : Our partnership brings a unified support network that not only increases the efficacy of our operations but also broadens the horizons for our clients' financial growth, providing a reliable foundation for achieving their aspirations

"This is more than a partnership; it's a confluence of vision and expertise," stated Robert Hagg, the CEO of Fortis Capital Advisors. "Together with Network 1, we're not just sharing resources; we're cultivating a legacy of innovation and leadership in advisory services."

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. & Fortis Capital Advisors Together, forging the future of financial prosperity.

About Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc

Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is a distinguished provider of brokerage and investment banking services, renowned for its innovative solutions.

About Fortis Capital Advisors:

Fortis Capital Advisors helps clients explore the possibilities to ultimately help create a balanced financial strategy. The portfolio management and analyst team at Fortis Capital Advisors combines over 100 years of experience, intellectual capital and thought leadership to provide asset management solutions, tailored to help our clients reach their goals.

