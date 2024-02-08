Parks Associates' Second Annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living Addresses Future of Tech in Multifamily

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly 40% of

MDU residents find smart home devices appealing

DALLAS

, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers

for the second annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community

Living , with the conference taking place September 24-25, 2024, at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel in Richardson, Texas . The conference also features virtual sessions on March 21, July 23, and December 12.

Parks Associates' MDU research

finds property-provided smart homes devices could serve as a differentiator among nearly 40% of MDU residents when looking for their next residence. The level of interest in these solutions is higher in key segments, including families with children under the age of 18, remote workers, and professional security service subscribers.

Smart Spaces , sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, Calix, Homebase, Kwikset, and Dojo Networks, caters to building executives and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of consumer and property manager experiences in the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments.

"Connected technologies and innovative solutions are reshaping apartments, hospitality, and community living environments to deliver enhanced experiences for residents and improved operations for owners and property managers," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Smart Spaces delivers data-based insights on this growing area, highlighting multiple new business and revenue opportunities for builders, service providers, tech companies, and insurers."

Parks Associates has opened the call for papers for all 2024 sessions , featuring the following session topics:

Virtual sessions:



PropTech Revenue and ROI – March 21

Smart Living: Attracting and Retaining Residents – July 23 Smart Spaces: Access Control and Security in Multifamily – December 12

In-person sessions:



Building a Connected Community: Seamless Connectivity Solutions

Elevating Resident Experience: Personalization and Convenience

Leveraging Data & Analytics to Optimize Operations

Navigating Changing Regulations

Accelerating Growth in Smart Spaces

Unlocking the Potential of Access Control in Multifamily

Energy Transformation: Cost, Amenities, and ESG

What Works? Understanding Solution Value, ROI, and NOI

Designing for Smart Spaces: Architecture and Infrastructure

The Golden Years: Technology in Senior Communities

Mitigating Risks and Enhancing Coverage for Smart Spaces Women in Tech: Transforming the Hospitality Guest Experience

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights at Smart Spaces events throughout the year, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 8,000 internet households. To request data or an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues. The event features consumer research, informative session, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Throughout each Smart Spaces event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations to understand the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality.



