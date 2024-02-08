Trace Genomics CEO & Co-Founder Poornima Parameswaran Elected To The International Myeloma Foundation’S Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation has recently announced the appointment of Dr. Poornima Parameswaran, the Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Trace Genomics, to its board. Poornima is a three-year myeloma warrior. This appointment underscores IMF's ongoing commitment to bridge cutting-edge science and innovation with an entrepreneurial mindset and patient-centered advocacy in the fight against myeloma.



Dr. Parameswaran has had a distinguished career as a scientist and entrepreneur. Her journey has been characterized by resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to advancing science for a healthier planet. Over the course of her career, she has demonstrated her ability to lead dynamic teams through transformative change.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As the CEO and Co-founder of Trace Genomics, Dr. Parameswaran is leading the charge in using DNA mapping to unlock the hidden potential of soil for sustainable agriculture. Under her leadership, Trace Genomics has made groundbreaking advances in soil science, genomics, and machine learning, and has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of Forbes' Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech companies and a 2020 Technology Pioneer at the World Economic Forum.

Poornima holds a distinguished academic background, having earned a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Stanford University and completing a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, Berkeley. She has dedicated her career to advancing science and innovation, particularly in the field of genomics, and has been instrumental in developing breakthroughs that have made it more accessible and affordable. Her work is characterized by a passion for applying complex scientific principles to real-world health challenges. Poornima is the inventor of several microbiome patents, has authored a dozen research papers, and has received several prestigious accolades for her work, including the Career Development Award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Sidney Raffel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Graduate Studies, and the Gabilan Stanford Graduate Fellowship.

On her decision to join the IMF Board of Directors, Poornima said, "Being a Multiple Myeloma warrior and advocate, I have a deep understanding of the challenges myeloma patients face and the urgent need for innovative and effective therapies to improve their experience. My journey has made me hyper-aware of the gravity and urgency of decisions that need to be made at the IMF Board level to drive impact and change. I am excited to bring a patient-centered perspective, along with an entrepreneurial and science-driven mindset, to assist the Board in making strategic decisions, foster differentiation, and align with real-world challenges and opportunities."

IMF Chairman of the Board & Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Brian G.M. Durie and IMF President & CEO Yelak Biru said, "The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) and its Board of Directors are currently at a critical point, aiming to create a future that is centered on data and patients, while also adapting to address the pressing challenges faced by the myeloma community. We are thrilled to welcome Poornima to the IMF Board of Directors. We are confident that her expertise and passion will make a significant contribution to the IMF's mission and ensure the organization's ongoing success. Her election is a testament to her outstanding contributions and leadership in various roles. Having experienced multiple myeloma as a patient, she has a deep understanding of the urgent need for innovative therapies and cures. Her scientific background, entrepreneurial experience, and personal insight uniquely position her to make important contributions to the IMF's vision of a data-driven and patient-focused future and will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by the myeloma community."

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells - white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called "multiple" because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is .

Follow the IMF on:

X: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

...

Jason London

...