Direct Physical Therapy - Yonkers Unveils Chase Your Recovery Campaign In 5Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Team at Direct Physical Therapy

Ashely Kieltyka, PT, DPT performing laser therapy on patient

Laura Bucci, PT, DPT working with patient

A new campaign highlights patient stories and active recovery strategies, marking half a decade of exceptional physical therapy care in Yonkers.

- Ashley Kieltyka, PT, DPTYONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Physical Therapy, affectionately known as "Direct PT," is a Yonkers outpatient physical therapy office that is proud to announce the launch of its patient-centered marketing campaign, "Chase Your Recovery," as it celebrates five years of providing exceptional care to the Yonkers community. This milestone marks a significant commitment to enhancing patient recovery journeys with personalized and effective physical therapy services.The "Chase Your Recovery" campaign is a testament to Direct PT Yonkers' dedication to patient empowerment and active recovery. Central to the campaign are real-life stories from patients sharing their experiences and progress with Direct PT. These testimonials are not just motivating; they demonstrate the tangible impact of physical therapy in aiding recovery.The educational component of the campaign offers insights into how physical therapy supports active recovery, helping individuals regain control over their healing process.An interactive campaign element involves social media challenges, inviting followers to share their "Chase Your Recovery" stories, thus creating a community united in determination and progress. Additionally, Direct PT Yonkers will create content discussing the importance of an active recovery approach and the crucial role of physical therapy.Physical Therapist and co-founder Laura Bucci PT, DPT, says, "Growing up in Yonkers and now being able to help members of the Yonkers community with their physical therapy needs is extremely fulfilling."The office sees patients with varying age ranges and offers comprehensive outpatient services for various conditions, including post-surgery recovery, injuries, arthritis, and more."Five years ago, we broke away from the corporate PT model and put patient care at the center of everything we do. We feel the difference, and so do our patients." Physical Therapist and co-founder Ashley Kieltyka, PT, DPT, adds.The campaign reflects Direct PT Yonkers' strengths – its motivational and empowering nature and versatility across various content formats. It perfectly encapsulates the office's philosophy of prioritizing patient care and individual recovery journeys.About Direct PT YonkersNestled in the Dunwoodie neighborhood of Yonkers, Direct Physical Therapy is a beacon of excellence in physical therapy services. Renowned for its patient-centric approach, this outpatient facility has helped shape the Yonkers physical therapy landscape. Dedicated to offering comprehensive care, Direct PT specializes in various treatments to address multiple conditions. From post-surgical rehabilitation to managing chronic conditions like arthritis, neck/back pain, and sports injuries, their expertise covers the full spectrum of physical therapy needs. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced professionals committed to providing the highest standard of care.

