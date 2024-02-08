A SAFE HAVEN FOR NEWBORNS ANNOUNCES THE BRICKS OF HOPE DRIVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms.

Future home of the Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, A Safe Haven for Newborns

A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven.

A Capital Building Campaign For Continued Growth and Sustainability

- Nick Silverio, FounderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over the past 22 years, The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501 C3 d/b/a, A Safe Haven for Newborns has assisted over 6,000 young women in their time of crisis; and has saved 391 newborns from the dangers of abandonment. In order to continue expanding the services and reach the women who are facing an unexpected pregnancy, the organization's plans for 2024 are to buy an existing structure or a plot of land in Miami, Florida.“A new home will enable us to grow the organizational infrastructure and focus on long-term sustainability. Our goal is to raise $1,000,000. If our mission touches your heart, please join us with your support by clicking the Bricks of Hope Campaign link,” said Founder Nick Silverio.Women with an unexpected pregnancy keep their pregnancy a secret and dispose of the infant after birth in unsafe places such as dumpsters, canals, fields, or roadside resulting in their demise. Infant abandonment crosses all categories of age, ethnicity, and economic status; with the two most common denominators being isolation and denial. Through education, prevention, community involvement, and direct assistance, A Safe Haven for Newborns seeks to reach these women before the unthinkable act of disposing of a newborn happens and two lives are destroyed. All services are offered at no charge to the women in crisis.“Obviously Safe Haven is not the definitive answer to the societal problems contributing to the cause of infant abandonment, but it provides a compassionate approach to saving the lives of innocent and helpless babies,” said Silverio.The vision for the new home for The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation is to have a permanent, functional space where Safe Haven personnel will continue to grow the programs and create new projects, offer more services, grow the outreach program and increase awareness; as well as a dedicated space to house the 24/7 confidential multilingual referral helpline operators. Plans also call for a thrift store of baby items to include new or gently worn baby clothes and other items and a designated rental space with a separate entrance. The rendering of the new home was created compliments of Coastal Construction and the Murphy Family.“We can already envision those Bricks of Hope surrounded by the warmth of humanity and generous hearts,” said John Murphy Jr."I credit the success of Safe Haven for Newborns to the support and dedication our statewide partners the Hospitals, Fire/EMS stations have given us. It is with their support that the program continues to grow and strengthen. Saving two lives, the mother and her newborn," said Silverio. To learn more about A Safe Haven for Newborns' mission please watch the video Partnership: A Safe Haven for Newborns, Hospitals, Fire & EMS.- 30 -ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501C3 d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy - saving two lives - in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. Visit us at: .Media Contact:Nick Silverio, Founder...1-786-246-1304Follow Us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, You Tube

Nick Silverio

A Safe Haven for Newborns

+1 786-246-1304

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Partnership: A Safe Haven for Newborns, Hospitals, Fire&EMS