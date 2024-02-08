The Farley Group Announces The Passing Of Founder, Ralph Farley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lauren Trevor, President and CEO of The Farley GroupPUSLINCH, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is with deep sadness that The Farley Group announces the passing of our founder, Ralph Farley, on December 16, 2023. He passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, just a month shy of his 93rd birthday.Ralph Farley was regarded as a pioneer in the world of air-supported domes . He was credited as the first to introduce this technology to Canada, New Zealand, China, and Russia. He founded The Farley Group, which has since become a global leader in the industry. Under his guidance, The Farley Group had a hand in over 900 domes worldwide, primarily focused on North America, transforming the landscape of indoor sports and multi-sport facilities.Ralph Farley's legacy reaches beyond his business achievements. He was known for his warm personality and cherished the friendships he developed throughout his career, many of which spanned decades. His passion and dedication were an inspiration to all who knew him.The Farley Group extends our deepest sympathies to Ralph's wife, Sheila, his family, and all who were touched by his remarkable life. As we mourn the loss of a great leader and friend, we also celebrate the enduring legacy he leaves behind.Lauren Trevor, President and CEO of The Farley Group, remembers Ralph fondly, saying,“I will always remember Ralph's warm smile in the office every morning when I first started with the company 6 years ago. Even at the age of 87, he would walk down the hall several times a week to my office, asking to borrow my paper shredder, insisting on doing it himself. His presence was a blessing to us all, especially at John's Retirement/25th Anniversary gathering in August. He will be deeply missed.”In lieu of flowers, Ralph Farley's family asks that those who wish to commemorate him please make a donation to Hospice Wellington in his memory.About The Farley GroupThe Farley Group has a proud 50-year tradition in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of sports domes throughout the world. Since its founder, Ralph Farley, brought the concept to North America from Sweden over 50 years ago, Ralph and his associates have been committed to quality and integrity in dome design and fabrication. Today, The Farley Group is made up of expert staff of sales consultants, designers, and highly skilled production and service professionals experienced in all facets of air structure technology. The Farley Group is committed to providing only the best products and ensuring their customer experience is the best in the industry.

