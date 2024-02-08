Author Signing Event Benefits Little Green Libraries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Linda Foster RadkeCHANDLER, ARIZONA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Story Monsters LLC will host an author signing event at the Barnes & Noble in Chandler Fashion Mall with proceeds to benefit Little Green Libraries. Authors will be attending from throughout Arizona and other states. Authors are traveling from near and far to help benefit our Little Green Libraries.“I can't begin to thank Phelicity from Barnes & Noble enough for welcoming Story Monsters and Friends to their wonderful store and contributing a percentage of proceeds from any sales that day to benefit our Little Green Libraries,” says Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC and publisher of Story Monsters Press, as well as Story Monsters Ink.Story Monsters' goal is to provide Little Green Libraries to Title 1 schools, public libraries, hospitals and various other locations. Currently, every single school in Phoenix's Balsz School District has their very own Little Green Library .“I have been producing, promoting and marketing books since 1985,” says Radke.“I consider this my literacy legacy. Each author or individual who generously contributes or becomes a Little Green Library sponsor is becoming a part of that legacy.”All the authors registered for the signing event at Barnes & Noble are now a Little Green Library Builder sponsor. Others who wish to be a sponsor at this level can do so for $49, which includes the chance to send up to 25 of their books for inclusion in Little Green Libraries.The 23 authors present at the event will include the following: Harley Sears, Cynthia Kern O'Brien, Susan C. Anderson, Amanda M. Cetas and Betty Cetas, Pina Basone, Kathy Peach, Deanna Chesley, Joanne Telcide-Bryant, Amy Masinelli, Conrad J. Storad, Chan Blue, Vicki Riske, Sherrie Todd-Beshore, Lynn Marie Lusch, Betsy Coffeen, Lacey L. Bakker, Judy L. Paris, Kathie McMahon, Tye Brantley, Rey Banda, Steven King, and Sam Baker (101 years old).Little Green Library Builder Sponsorships starts at only $49. There's also a sponsorship for $750, which includes perks like the author's name being featured on the Little Green Library, inclusion of 25 of their books, an invitation to send more books for future Little Green Libraries at no extra cost, and a half-page of ad space in one issue of Story Monsters Ink magazine.“My hope is to give each Title 1 school their own Little Green Library,” says Radke.“Please help us make this dream legacy come true. I am starting with my home state of Arizona but am hoping to expand throughout the country.”You'll get a chance to see our newest Little Green Library at Barnes & Noble and consider buying a book or two for yourself and a few books to help fill the libraries.Learn more about Little Green Libraries at storymonsters/little-green-library. For more information about the Barnes & Noble event, visit storymonsters/barnes-and-noble-author-event or contact Linda F. Radke at ... or call 480-940-8182.

