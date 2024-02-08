Revenued Forges First Neobank Partnership With Found To Drive Innovation And Fuel Business Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership signifies a transformative step towards democratizing financial services for small businesses
JERSEY
CITY,
N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Revenued ,
a
leading fintech
that
helps
small
businesses
simplify
the process
of
managing
business finances,
today
announced the
company's
first neobank
partnership
with Found,
a
fintech
company on
a
mission
to
make
self-employment
easier. The
new and
strategic partnership will
address the
significant
challenges
today's
small
businesses
face
such
as
access
to
capital and give owners an opportunity to establish a separate business account to qualify for Revenued products.
Continue Reading
Revenued x Found
Revenued offers
small
business owners
access
to
capital,
which
has
historically
been
a
significant
hurdle for small business owners to overcome. Initial Revenued analysis, however, showed that more than 2,000 small businesses each month were unqualified for a Revenued product because they did not yet have a dedicated business bank account. The partnership with Found will help bridge this gap; Found will
offer
small
businesses
exclusive
incentives
to
set up
business
bank
accounts
through their
platform, which will in turn then help those businesses qualify for Revenued products.
"As
an
advocate
for
small
businesses, we're
thrilled
to
partner with
a
like-minded
fintech
leader such
as Found. The company paves the way with digital solutions that empower business owners to access the financial
tools
and services
they
need
in
a
convenient
way.
The
partnership
with
Found
also
addresses
a critical barrier for small businesses that don't have a business bank account," said Sol Lax, CEO of Revenued. "We are committed to enabling growth within the small business ecosystem and collaborations
like
this
help
us
not
only
accelerate
our
impact
but
better
serve the
entrepreneurial community."
According to data gathered from more than 20,000 active small business bank account connections by Revenued,
92%
of U.S.
small
businesses
currently
rely
on traditional
banks
or
local
credit unions for
their banking needs. However, these conventional financial institutions, on average, cost small businesses more
than
$700
in
banking fees
annually. An
increasing
number
of
small
businesses
are
turning
to
online banks and fintechs, such as Found, allowing them to avoid fees such as NSFs and overdrafts.
The
initial
pilot
between
Revenued and
Found
showed high
levels
of
interest
and
engagement
from Revenued
traffic;
34%
of
qualifying
small
business
merchants clicked
on
Found's offer
to
learn more,
and a significant proportion of those users went on to successfully create and fund new business bank accounts. The initial results of the pilot suggest the appeal of the offer, combined with a streamlined onboarding experience, are interesting, accessible, and useful to these small business owners.
"In just one month, we've seen approximately 10% of qualifying Revenued traffic move forward with creating
a
Found account,"
said Nick
Adler,
COO
of
Found.
"If
this
milestone serves
any
indication
of
the future of our partnership, we're confident that we can reach even the most underserved small businesses."
To
learn
more
about
Revenued and
the
company's
services,
visit .
To learn
more about Found, visit
About Revenued
Founded in 2020, Revenued serves
as
a trusted fintech resource that helps
small businesses simplify the process of managing business finances and a portfolio company of Basepoint Capital a leading credit fund.
It
leverages
advanced online
technology
and
underwriting
to
provide
flexible terms
and
the
fastest response times in the industry for small business owners. As leaders in financial technology, that company wants small businesses to have the same sophisticated powerful tools it uses. Revenued believes small businesses deserve a spending limit that grows with their business revenue in real-time, that's why they built the Revenued Business Card + Flex Line – a card built for all businesses, including those with subprime credit.
Note:
Found
is
a
financial technology
company, not
a
bank.
Banking services
are
provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The funds in your account are insured up to $250,000. The Found Mastercard ® Business debit card is issued by Piermont Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard Inc.
Media Contact Info:
Interdependence
Public
Relations
for
Revenued
[email protected]
(973) 303-3237
Abigail Hale, Head of Marketing at Found
[email protected]
SOURCE Revenued
