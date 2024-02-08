Revenued Forges First Neobank Partnership With Found To Drive Innovation And Fuel Business Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership signifies a transformative step towards democratizing financial services for small businesses

JERSEY

CITY,

N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenued ,

a

leading fintech

that

helps

small

businesses

simplify

the process

of

managing

business finances,

today

announced the

company's

first neobank

partnership

with Found,

a

fintech

company on

a

mission

to

make

self-employment

easier. The

new and

strategic partnership will

address the

significant

challenges

today's

small

businesses

face

such

as

access

to

capital and give owners an opportunity to establish a separate business account to qualify for Revenued products.

Revenued x Found

Revenued offers

small

business owners

access

to

capital,

which

has

historically

been

a

significant

hurdle for small business owners to overcome. Initial Revenued analysis, however, showed that more than 2,000 small businesses each month were unqualified for a Revenued product because they did not yet have a dedicated business bank account. The partnership with Found will help bridge this gap; Found will

offer

small

businesses

exclusive

incentives

to

set up

business

bank

accounts

through their

platform, which will in turn then help those businesses qualify for Revenued products.

"As

an

advocate

for

small

businesses, we're

thrilled

to

partner with

a

like-minded

fintech

leader such

as Found. The company paves the way with digital solutions that empower business owners to access the financial

tools

and services

they

need

in

a

convenient

way.

The

partnership

with

Found

also

addresses

a critical barrier for small businesses that don't have a business bank account," said Sol Lax, CEO of Revenued. "We are committed to enabling growth within the small business ecosystem and collaborations

like

this

help

us

not

only

accelerate

our

impact

but

better

serve the

entrepreneurial community."

According to data gathered from more than 20,000 active small business bank account connections by Revenued,

92%

of U.S.

small

businesses

currently

rely

on traditional

banks

or

local

credit unions for

their banking needs. However, these conventional financial institutions, on average, cost small businesses more

than

$700

in

banking fees

annually. An

increasing

number

of

small

businesses

are

turning

to

online banks and fintechs, such as Found, allowing them to avoid fees such as NSFs and overdrafts.

The

initial

pilot

between

Revenued and

Found

showed high

levels

of

interest

and

engagement

from Revenued

traffic;

34%

of

qualifying

small

business

merchants clicked

on

Found's offer

to

learn more,

and a significant proportion of those users went on to successfully create and fund new business bank accounts. The initial results of the pilot suggest the appeal of the offer, combined with a streamlined onboarding experience, are interesting, accessible, and useful to these small business owners.

"In just one month, we've seen approximately 10% of qualifying Revenued traffic move forward with creating

a

Found account,"

said Nick

Adler,

COO

of

Found.

"If

this

milestone serves

any

indication

of

the future of our partnership, we're confident that we can reach even the most underserved small businesses."

To

learn

more

about

Revenued and

the

company's

services,

visit .

To learn

more about Found, visit

About Revenued

Founded in 2020, Revenued serves

as

a trusted fintech resource that helps

small businesses simplify the process of managing business finances and a portfolio company of Basepoint Capital a leading credit fund.

It

leverages

advanced online

technology

and

underwriting

to

provide

flexible terms

and

the

fastest response times in the industry for small business owners. As leaders in financial technology, that company wants small businesses to have the same sophisticated powerful tools it uses. Revenued believes small businesses deserve a spending limit that grows with their business revenue in real-time, that's why they built the Revenued Business Card + Flex Line – a card built for all businesses, including those with subprime credit.

Note:

Found

is

a

financial technology

company, not

a

bank.

Banking services

are

provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The funds in your account are insured up to $250,000. The Found Mastercard ® Business debit card is issued by Piermont Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard Inc.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence

Public

Relations

for

Revenued

[email protected]

(973) 303-3237

Abigail Hale, Head of Marketing at Found

[email protected]

SOURCE Revenued