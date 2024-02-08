Grand Opening: Step Into Wilson's Valley's Premier Model Home - Exceptional Living Begins At $299

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) March 2-3: Join

Trendsetter Homes to Explore Affordable Elegance in a Community Defined by Modern Design and Excellent Schools



REPUBLIC, Mo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Trendsetter Homes is excited to announce the grand opening of its model home in Wilson's Valley, a community where innovative design, family-friendly amenities, and access to top schools come together seamlessly. Located in the heart of Republic, MO, this is where your search for the perfect home begins.

Experience curb appeal at its finest with THE CHARLESTON floor plan by Trendsetter Homes. A 3-bed, 2-bath home spanning 1,520 sq. ft. featuring an open layout, spacious kitchen, and elegant primary suite. Priced from the $299s.

Discover modern living at Trendsetter Homes in WELCOME TO WILSON'S VALLEY. Nestled in Republic, Missouri, this serene community offers spacious elegance with homes ranging from 1,550-3,100 sq. ft. Enjoy up to five bedrooms, roomy garages, and nearby amenities like the Republic Aquatic Center and Walmart. Experience tranquility and modernity in Wilson's Valley.

Join us on March 2, 2024, from 10 AM to 5 PM and March 3, 2024, from 12 PM to 5 PM at 3926

E Wilson's Valley Blvd., Republic, MO, (located at the southeast intersection of Hwy 60 and S. Farm Rd 101 in Republic) to witness firsthand the latest in home design and community living.

A New Chapter in Modern Living

Wilson's Valley is not just a place to live; it's a community crafted with the future in mind. Here, homes starting in the $299s offer spacious and sophisticated designs, catering to diverse lifestyles and preferences.

Grand Opening Event Highlights



Innovative Home Designs: Tour our model home to see cutting-edge designs featuring intelligent layouts and contemporary aesthetics.

Community-Centered Amenities: Learn about the exclusive community features, including a refreshing pool and a playground, perfect for family time and relaxation. These amenities provide a space for leisure and socializing and foster a strong sense of community and belonging among residents.

Education at Your Doorstep: Discover the advantage of living near top-rated schools, ensuring a bright future for your children. Proximity to excellent educational opportunities means more than academic excellence; it offers households convenience and peace of mind, knowing that quality education is just a stone's throw away. A Home That Fits Your Life: Learn about the diverse range of options available to suit your unique needs and preferences. From single professionals to growing households, see how our homes can adapt to different life stages and lifestyles.

This event isn't just a house tour; it's an opportunity to envision your life in a home that's designed with you in mind. Wilson's Valley combines the tranquility of suburban living with the convenience of modern amenities and educational opportunities, all within a welcoming community.

About Trendsetter Homes: Excellence and Innovation in Home Building

At Trendsetter Homes, we are committed to delivering beautiful homes that represent a valuable investment. Under the guidance of Ryan Cantrell, we leverage cutting-edge technology to provide homes that redefine the journey to homeownership. Our focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction has established us as a leading homebuilder in the Springfield area. Each Trendsetter home is a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and excellence. As a family-owned business, we understand the importance of creating spaces where memories are made. With Trendsetter Homes, you're not just buying a house but finding a home for your family's future. Visit .

Contact

Ashlyn Davis

Trendsetter Homes

1701 S Enterprise

Suite 101

Springfield, MO 65804

417.210.7900

[email protected]

Trendsetter Homes:

SOURCE Trendsetter Homes