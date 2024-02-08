TIFIN AMP's Industry-First Integrated Data Fabric + Intelligence Cloud Platform Transforms Asset Management Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The combined technology unifies and enriches firm data sources and generates real-time, predictive insights to increase client engagement and drive sales conversion rates.

BOULDER,

TIFIN AMP, the cutting-edge AI platform modernizing Asset Management distribution, has expanded its capabilities to optimize data integration and distribution intelligence for US Intermediary sales with its Data Fabric and Intelligence Cloud integration.



The technology unifies and enriches data to generate predictive insights to increase engagement and conversion rates.

TIFIN AMP Data Fabric

The struggles of Asset Management Distribution teams to unify first- and third-party data to prioritize and drive distribution intelligence and engagement have been a multi-decade drag on productivity and efficiency. The core issue lies in the difficulty in effectively integrating and enriching data despite the significant and growing investment into a proliferating universe of data sources. Despite having access to vast amounts of data from wealth firms, service providers, and data vendors, asset management teams have struggled to capitalize on this information to maximize distribution due to insufficient unification and enrichment of this data across diverse sources.

AMP's Data Fabric unifies and enriches these data sources to better position Asset Managers to capitalize on AMP's AI-powered Intelligence Cloud, which generates real-time, predictive and prescriptive insights to increase client engagement and drive sales conversion rates.

"Our innovative approach tackles the decades-old challenge confronted by Heads of Distribution, Business Intelligence and Sales Enablement teams at Asset Management firms, providing an industry-specific platform with an integrated Data Fabric that powers our unique Intelligence Cloud," says Sal Gagliano, CEO, TIFIN AMP . "In the world of Asset Management Distribution, where challenges with data integration persist, TIFIN AMP stands out by introducing a tailored solution that can ingest and rationalize a variety of data to allow for the generation of AI-powered, advisor-level signals – all at scale – ultimately increasing sales conversion rates."

Charlie Shaffer, President and CRO, TIFIN AMP , highlights the significance of TIFIN AMP's unique approach, stating, "Having run global distribution teams for over 20 years, I have experienced first-hand the challenges for the industry and the transformative power of TIFIN AMP's solution. The CRM, digital marketing, and social media eras have generated tremendous amounts of first-party engagement data, and wealth management firms are providing record amounts of third-party data on their advisors and platforms to help guide asset managers. The challenge is that Asset Managers have no reliable, domain-specific solution to integrate and transform the data into intelligence and direction. TIFIN AMP's solution solves that problem with speed, impact and a clear ROI."

"As Chief Product Officer, I am proud to be part of a team that has developed a solution specifically designed to enhance US Intermediary Distribution through AI," states Nikhil Nawathe, CPO, TIFIN AMP . "Our Data Fabric and Intelligence Cloud allows us to apply algorithms in alignment with an Asset Manager's business objectives in a transparent manner. Our "Glass Box'' approach demystifies otherwise opaque machine learning techniques and helps salespeople understand the 'why' behind the intelligence – whether it be to drive sales of new fund products or improve retention."

AMP's Data Fabric and Intelligence Cloud platform is live in production and is being deployed across existing and new clients.

About TIFIN AMP:

TIFIN AMP is a pioneering AI platform designed to revolutionize investment distribution for asset managers. By combining real-time data, behavioral insights, and advanced algorithms, TIFIN AMP empowers asset managers with actionable intelligence, bringing precision and effectiveness to their distribution efforts and driving commercial growth.

About TIFIN

TIFIN

is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , Helix , TIFIN @Work , and Sage . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

