Ultravision LED Solutions Welcomes Warren Gold As New Chief Operating Officer

Ultravision LED Solutions proudly welcomes Warren Gold as its Chief Operating Officer, signaling a strategic move to position the company among the top LED Display providers in the United States.

Bringing over 15 years of executive operations leadership to the table, Warren Gold is a distinguished professional known for his exceptional ability to drive operational excellence, lead high-performing teams, and achieve remarkable revenue growth. His combat veteran background and diverse experience across industries, including electrical signage, LED manufacturing, and building products, uniquely position him to steer Ultravision LED Solutions to new heights.

Warren's remarkable career includes a pivotal role as Director of Operations at Overhead Door Corporation, Inc., where he orchestrated a large-scale expansion in the self-storage vertical, forged contracts with Fortune 100 companies, and contributed to record-setting growth. His visionary leadership played a key role in operational effectiveness and growth initiatives, making him the ideal candidate to lead Ultravision LED Solutions into a new era of success.

"As our new Chief Operating Officer, Warren Gold is a strategic addition to Ultravision LED Solutions. His proven ability to shape operational strategies, optimize performance metrics, and navigate growth opportunities aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a top-tier LED Display company in the United States," stated William Hall, CEO of Ultravision LED Solutions.

Warren's extensive background, including roles at Starbucks Coffee Company and military service as an NCO and Combat Medic in the United States Army, further fortifies his capacity to lead Ultravision LED Solutions to industry leadership.

About Ultravision LED Solutions

Ultravision LED Solutions is a US company that provides the original modular LED display panel. The CEO of Ultravision LED Solutions has over 70 patents on modular LED display panels and LED technology. For over 23 years Ultravision has been the leader of innovative LED display solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to transform spaces and captivate audiences. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ultravision delivers cutting-edge visual solutions that redefine the possibilities of LED technology. From outdoor, large format LED displays to indoor, LED video walls, Ultravision continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the industry.

