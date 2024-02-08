Toffee To Go Launches On Amazon, Just In Time For Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Toffee to Go, a renowned family-owned business specializing in handcrafted toffee, announced today its exciting launch on Amazon . For over 20 years, owners Lisa and Jim Schalk have dedicated themselves to perfecting their toffee recipe, delighting customers with what has been recognized as one of Oprah's Favorite Things. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Toffee to Go's journey, making their delectable treats accessible to over 230 million Amazon customers in the United States.

Toffee to Go Assorted 1lb Classic Gift Box

Toffee to Go Brings Joy to Friends

Continue Reading

Lisa Schalk, co-founder of Toffee to Go, expressed her enthusiasm about the new venture, "We're thrilled to bring Toffee to Go to Amazon's vast audience. Our hand-batched toffee has been a labor of love for over two decades, and knowing that we can now share it with millions of Amazon users is incredibly exciting. It's a dream come true to see our family's recipe reach new heights and to spread the joy of our toffee to more households than ever before."

Toffee to Go's journey and the passion behind their exceptional toffee was recently spotlighted in a feature by

Fox 13 Tampa Bay with Charlie Belcher , showcasing the local success and national acclaim of their business. Additionally, their inspiring story has been captured in an interview with the

Tampa Bay Times , highlighting their journey from a neighborhood favorite to one of Oprah's chosen brands. These features underscore the quality and appeal of Toffee to Go's products and the Schalks' dedication to their craft and making people happy.

In addition to their online presence, Toffee to Go also invites customers to visit their retail location, Desserts by Toffee to Go, in Tampa. This beloved spot offers an array of delicious sweets, coffee, and of course, their signature toffee. It has earned a stellar 4.8 rating on

Yelp, reflecting the high quality of their sweets and the warm, welcoming experience they provide.

In 2023, Amazon reported over 2.72 billion unique monthly visitors This incredible reach provides Toffee to Go with an unprecedented opportunity to share their passion for high-quality toffee.

As Toffee to Go continues to grow and share its delicious toffee with the world, Lisa and Jim Schalk remain committed to the traditions and quality that have made their brand a household name. The launch on Amazon is not just a new chapter in their business story but a testament to their dedication to bringing joy through their exceptional toffee.

To purchase Toffee to Go's handcrafted toffee, visit their Amazon storefront or their website at

.

About Toffee to Go

Founded over 20 years ago by Lisa and Jim Schalk, Toffee to Go has become synonymous with handcrafted, high-quality toffee and the most loved gifts for every occasion. Based in Tampa, Florida, their toffee has gained national recognition, including being selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things. Toffee to Go remains committed to quality, using only the finest ingredients to create their signature toffee, which is now available to a national audience through Amazon.

Media Contact:

Theo Prodromitis

Out Front Brands

813.906.9910

[email protected]



SOURCE Toffee to Go