Trinity Biotech To Present At Emerging Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the“Company”), today announces that management will present virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 7, 2024. The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please see the presentation information below.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024 Time: 11:25 – 11:55 AM ET Registration:



About Trinity Biotech Plc

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website:

Contact: Trinity Biotech plc

Des Fitzgerald

(353)-1-2769800 LifeSci Partners, LLC

Eric Ribner

(1)-646-751-4363

