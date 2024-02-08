AISIX SOLUTIONS TO ADVANCE DEPLOYMENT OF CUTTING-EDGE AI SOFTWARE FOR ENHANCED IFRS S1 AND S2 COMPLIANCE REPORTING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISIX Solutions Inc., (“AISIX” or“the Company”) (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7), a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, is proud to announce its plan to augment its existing AI-powered climate risk datasets and launch an enterprise-level AI solution tailored to ensure compliance with the newly introduced IFRS S1 and S2 reporting standards, which have been in effect since January 2024. This innovative platform will be designed to assist businesses in managing the complexities associated with environmental and climate-related financial disclosures, underscoring AISIX Solutions' dedication to fostering sustainable business practices amid changing regulatory landscapes.



The advent of IFRS S1 and S2 standards is a shift in corporate sustainability and climate-related financial reporting. In response, AISIX Solutions is adding functionality to its existing software to create a new robust software suite that will simplify the adaptation process for companies facing these new reporting standards. AISIX's solution aims to streamline data gathering, analysis, and reporting workflows, ensuring compliance with global standards and promoting transparency and accountability in environmental stewardship.

"Our initiative to develop and launch an AI-driven solution is set to revolutionize enterprise compliance with the IFRS S1 and S2 reporting requirements," said Mihalis Belantis CEO of AISIX Solutions. "As these standards usher in a new era of financial reporting, our platform will provide an ideal tool for companies committed to delivering precise, comprehensive environmental and climate-related financial information. We aim to empower businesses to not only meet these regulatory requirements but to excel in sustainability and operational resilience."

The AISIX Solutions platform will utilize domain expertise paired with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the aggregation and analysis of relevant data, facilitating the generation of reports compliant with the IFRS S1 and S2 guidelines while ensuring model and data transparency for auditing and managing climate risks. This approach is expected to significantly alleviate the administrative burden on companies, enabling them to provide stakeholders with insightful, actionable information on climate risks and opportunities.

Key features and benefits of the AISIX Solutions software include:



Data collection and integration from a variety of sources for enhanced accuracy and completeness.

Advanced analytics for assessing and reporting on climate-related risks and opportunities.

Customizable reporting templates designed to meet IFRS S1 and S2 requirements. Continuous updates to ensure compliance with evolving regulations and standards.

"As we complete the development and forthcoming launch of our AI platform, AISIX Solutions is poised to support global businesses in mastering the challenges and seizing the opportunities presented by the IFRS S1 and S2 reporting standards," added Mr. Belantis. "Our technology aims to blend environmental responsibility and corporate reporting."

For more information about AISIX Solutions and its climate risk solutions, please visit their website

About AISIX Solutions

AISIX Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

