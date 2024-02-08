Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel Introduces Chef Corey Laub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel Executive Chef Corey Laub

Executive Chef Corey Laub with Sous Chef Ethan Crosby

Locally-Loved Chef Unveils Elevated Menu and Dining Experience at Lāk Restaurant and Rookery Bar

COLUMBIA, MD., UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel - enticing guests to unwind in the rhythm of nature just 25 miles outside of Baltimore – proudly welcomes local native Corey Laub, taking the helm as Executive Chef. Building an impressive team of skilled culinary masters, Corey brings a refreshed Merriweather dining experience, unveiling new menus at Lāk Restaurant and Rookery Bar and an upscale, food and cocktail-centric, daily happy hour, all designed to allow the flavors of Maryland to shine in a relaxed, community-focused atmosphere.“In the few years since our opening, Lāk at Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel has quickly become a dining destination known for warm hospitality - a community table of sorts,” says David Costello, owner, Merrriweather Lakehouse Hotel.“We are so glad to welcome Chef Corey to deliver menus and events designed to feature the best offerings of our region in memorable ways.”From the Maryland Crab Cake Sliders and the Red Wine Braised Short Rib to the Seared Rockfish and delectable house-made desserts and pastries, the new menu is simple yet comforting while featuring nuances of the Chesapeake Bay state. The menu selections will evolve with local availability and seasonality, with purveyors including local fisherman-caught wild fish through Capital Seaboard, cuts from Roseda Farms and Allen Farms through Fell's Points Wholesale Meats and Chesapeake Farm to Table local farm-sourced fruits and vegetables. Available daily from 3-6 pm, the new Happy Hour at Rookery Bar serves up dining specials and discounted craft cocktails.A graduate of the Columbia, Md. school system, Atholton High School, Chef Corey is no stranger to the bounty of local flavors. He brings vast experience in upscale dining, developing his skills and philosophies in kitchens throughout the District of Columbia and Baltimore, spending time training under acclaimed chefs and in Executive Chef positions in Chicago before returning home. His consistent approach to blending unexpected flavors into approachable, refined dishes has earned him countless accolades.“Lāk Restaurant is a beautiful setting in a great location with awesome ambiance,” says Chef Corey.“I'm embracing my local roots and happy to be working closely once again with an amazing Sous Chef – Chef Ethan Crosby – alongside the whole team to create a menu of thoughtful selections. We have strong partnerships with the best purveyors in the area allowing us to prepare our dishes in-house. I am thrilled to continue to make Lāk a favorite go-to in Columbia.”Lāk presents classic American tastes emphasizing an upscale, yet approachable local dining experience. Closely partnering with Howard County's local farm culture, Lāk's culinary team prepares dishes from-scratch, concocting fresh, seasonal creations to satisfy every palate. Overlooking the Lake, the dining experience is memorably distinctive for locals and hotel guests alike, while Rookery Bar & Lounge offers locally crafted brews, specialty cocktails and magnetic vibes in an awe-inspiring setting. Each morning, a roaring fire and plush seating welcomes guests to indulge in house-made pastries and Lavazza coffee.Twenty-five miles outside of Baltimore in Columbia, Md., Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel is an escape from the hustle of the city, enticing guests to unwind in the rhythm of nature. Immersed in tranquility, the hotel is a natural enclave offering unparalleled access to the iconic history and present-day concerts of Merriweather Post Pavilion, culinary endeavors sowed with the flavors of local farmlands, miles of walking trails amidst wildlife and flora and mindful movement coupled with restorative, holistic treatments from the 27,000 square-foot Pearl Spa.To learn more about Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel, call 410.730.3900 or visit and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

