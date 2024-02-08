Construction Links Network: Amplifying Digital Presence In The Construction Industry - February 8, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's top video is courtesy of PCL Construction, who showcase the recently completed 160 Front Street West Project in Toronto. The 46-story office tower, blends modern design with heritage architecture, featuring curved cladding and integrating a 70-year-old building. Utilizing PCL's advanced SMART technologies like JSI and Eddy SolutionsTM, the project focused on efficient construction and sustainability, targeting LEED® Platinum and WELL Building Standards. The building offers 1.2 million square feet of office space, 12,000 square feet of retail space, and 339 parking stalls, aligning with Cadillac Fairview's“Green at Work” program for eco-friendly operations.This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:.Construction Technology Developments: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 43.The high cost of low coordination: Why BIM and cloud-based collaboration are no longer optional in construction.The Advantage of All-in-One Construction Management Software Over Multiple Apps.Excess Soil: A Comprehensive Guide.Put your people first. Make sure you're talking about them..Register Now for the 8th Emerging Water Technology Symposium.New OpenSpace BIM+ Streamlines BIM Coordination in the Field.Dormant to Dominant: Evolving Role of Data on Civil and Infrastructure Projects.Chapter 3: A Shift From Renting to Buying.FIRST ONSITE's guide to help prevent winter damage to commercial properties.Zero-emission drilling rig debut in Canada.Cooper Equipment Rentals Partners with Brickeye for Advanced Construction Monitoring.Kee Safety Canada Corporate VideoStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,500 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

