Faraday Factory And Vision Electric Super Conductors Will Pioneer Use Of High Temperature Superconductors In Indonesia

Faraday Factory HTS tape

World's leading superconducting tape maker and industrial provider of advanced high-current solutions seek to improve Indonesian grid with superconductors

- Dr. Sergey LeeTOKYO, JAPAN, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Faraday Factory Japan LLC (FFJ) and Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH (VESC) announced today that they signed a memorandum of understanding with the objective to jointly develop and promote superconductor technology applications in Indonesia. Indonesia is the world's 4th most-populated country and the only South-East Asia member of the G20. It's the 16th largest world economy by nominal GDP and 7th largest by GDP PPP.FFJ is the world's leading producer of high temperature superconductor known as a HTS tape. HTS is the best-known conductor for electrical current possessing zero electrical resistance and extremely high current density of several 100s Ampere per square millimeter. HTS tape market rapidly grows thanks to the development of superconducting technologies for energy, transportation, healthcare and science. In 2023, Faraday Factory Japan manufactured and delivered to customers over 2,000 km of HTS tape, maintaining a clear leadership position in this highly competitive tough-tech market.VESC has developed outstanding technological solutions for transmission of electrical current known as ICE®BAR busbar systems. ICE®BAR utilizes the extreme current density and low energy losses of HTS tape increasing efficiency in urban and industrial environments, improving economics and reducing space requirements for grid installations. Last but not least HTS-based solutions help to reduce significantly a carbon footprint.The signed memorandum of understanding sets a frame for cooperative development of new HTS-based technologies including power transmission and transformation and joint promotion of carbon-negative superconducting technologies in Indonesia.“No application is too small for us, as we are confident that superior performance of high temperature superconductors will inevitably create a strong market demand,” said Dr. Sergey Lee, CEO of Faraday Factory Japan.“Faraday Factory constantly strives to create absolutely the best HTS conductor for each application – not only for product specifications, but also for affordability and large-scale supply outlook. The latter is crucially important for commercialization. This year we saw that HTS conductor became a more attractive than high cross-section copper – for the first time in history! Ultimately, high temperature superconductors will help to reduce energy bills and save many natural resources.”“Vision Electric Super Conductors creates turn-key superconducting systems that help our customers to improve their operations in the hard-to-improve electrical power part. We create game-changing solutions for industry, data-centers, power grids and railways,” said Dr. Wolfgang Reiser, CEO of VESC.“We are familiar with HTS products of Faraday Factory Japan and are looking forward to using this extraordinary conductor in our products. Vision Electric Super Conductors has already established a solid professional presence in Indonesia and we strongly believe that the Indonesian economy with its large annual growth rate welcomes the energy saving potential of superconductor cables and other grid devices increasing the overall grid efficiency of the modern Indonesian grid.”Mr. Freddy Siahaan is the local partner of Vision Electric Super Conductors in Indonesia. As an alumnus from a reputable German university he and his team are the bridge between Germany and Indonesia being able to communicate in both languages and to understand both cultures. He is a pioneer in promoting superconductor technology and its applications in Indonesia.About Faraday Factory Japan LLCFaraday Factory Japan LLC runs the largest manufacturer facility of high-temperature superconductor (HTS) tape worldwide. The company has developed a successful PLD-based technology, which has operated 24/7 for the last several years. The company received the 2021 and 2022 Financial Times Awards and Nikkei Top-500 rankings for high-growth companies in Asia-Pacific. It plans to multiply its production capacity, to address the rapidly growing demand from fusion, grid, wind power, and other zero-carbon technology markets. For more information, please visit .About Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbHVision Electric Super Conductors GmbH is at the forefront of the development of industrial applications based on superconductor technology. VESC core competence is the loss-free and safe transport of high currents in industry and high power in grid applications. By delivering turnkey solutions we take care of our customers' entire projects from design and construction to commissioning and maintenance. With decades of experience in the field of plant engineering, we deliver the best quality – made in Germany. For more information, please visit .

