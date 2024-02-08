At the company annual Management Away Day

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 6, 2024 - Keolis MHI, a leading transportation company and the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, recently

the exceptional performances and commitment of its employees throughout the year 2023. The prestigious ceremony, held at the Mercure Dubai City Hotel, was graced by the presence of the Managing Director, Executive team, department managers, and the honored employees. This event reflects Keolis MHI's ongoing dedication to supporting employee development and recognizing their commitment and efficiency in delivering the highest quality services.

Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI congratulated the distinguished employees for their exceptional success and significant contributions to Keolis MHI, saying that, “This ceremony aligns with KEOLIS MHI's policy and strategic plan, which emphasizes and consolidates our culture of excellence; by honoring distinguished employees who excel at delivering on their job responsibilities. The management values employees’ efforts and I am sure they will continue to elevate Keolis MHI’s status and achieve excellence across all fields and at all levels.”

“We encourage our distinguished employees along with all Keolis MHI’s staff to continue their relentless efforts to maintain their hard work and dedication, calling on them to

promote excellence. Keolis MHI is strictly committed to providing its staff with all they need to continue on the path to success,” Wallace added.



Amal Abdullateef, HR Director of Keolis MHI, passionately explained the significance of the day, stating: "This day isn't just about saying 'thank you'; it's about building a brighter tomorrow. Celebrating achievements fueled the engine of our company, inspiring everyone to push boundaries and reach new heights. We're excited to recognize these incredible individuals today, knowing their dedication paved the way for an even more successful future."



The Awards 2023 highlighted a wide range of achievements, including unparalleled service standards and exceptional performance across various categories.

In 2023, Keolis MHI launched its Employee Recognition Program, introducing significant awards for frontline employees for the first time. This initiative allowed spot recognition for front liner employees through "Shukran" Cards. The program also included the

Employee of the Month award, ultimately leading to the Employee of the Year awards.

Teams achieving excellence were also acknowledged, with 88 employees receiving

recognition for Station of the Year 2022. In total, the program reached 15% of Dubai Metro and Tram employees in 2023, encompassing 109 instant awards through Shukran Cards and honoring 50 Employees of the Month.



Empowering young Emirati talent was also a focus at the ceremony, celebrating our Graduate Program graduate, engineer Mariam Almarzouqi. Our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace aligns with our mission, and we are honored to have received special recognition in the category of companies that achieved three times their Emiratisation targets."



The event featured four categories:



Employee of the Month Award for Nov - Dec 2023: This category celebrates exceptional individuals who consistently surpassed expectations, demonstrating outstanding performance, commitment, and a positive influence on their teams, contributing significantly to the company's overall success.



Best Assessors Award: This award recognizes an individual at Keolis MHI for their meticulous evaluations and feedback, crucial in ensuring the transportation system's smooth operation and unparalleled service standards.

Awarding Mariam Almarzouqi, A dedicated and valuable member of the Keolis MHI team, Mariam Almarzouqi, who works in Engineering & Maintenance Department at Keolis MHI. She's a role model for determination, ambition, and the opportunities available to women in the UAE.



Employees of the Year 2023:



The stars of the celebration, the announcement of the 2023 Employees of the Year, was a highlight of the event. These outstanding individuals had consistently demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the year, continually pushing boundaries and driving significant success for Keolis MHI. Their dedication and remarkable achievements were applauded by the entire team. This category, featured esteemed individuals: Ali Kamran Rizvi, Teresa Medina, Michelle Amandy Etorma, Sahil Yeshawant Parab, with the 'Bernard Tabary Excellence Award' to Maha Al Awadhi, and Arnel Pelaez Esteban.







Empowering young Emirati talent: Mariam Almarzouqi shared her pride and inspiration at Keolis MHI’s Ceremony

"This Award symbolizes more than my individual achievement; it represents Keolis MHI's commitment to nurturing talent, regardless of gender. Every step I took, from Apprentice to Engineer, was guided by a shared passion for excellence, perfectly aligned with the company's vision. Today, I stand not just as an engineer, but as a testament to the UAE's dedication to empowering women. Just as Keolis MHI ignited my spark, I dream of inspiring the next generation. My message to young Emirati women is simple:

Your dreams are possible. Don't be afraid to try new things. Challenges can help you succeed. The UAE is full of opportunities; go after your dreams boldly."





Keolis MHI strongly believes that developing talent is a shared responsibility and integral to its success. The main goal of the company is to focus on career

development and introduce new opportunities for UAE nationals in consistent with its mission to create a diverse and inclusive workplace that nurtures the best talent, while also supporting the government’s Emiratisation programme.

Keolis MHI received special honour in the category of companies that achieved three times their Emiratisation targets, at the honouring ceremony of the winners for the first edition of the "Nafis Award" 2022-2023. The company is also a GEEIS certified company since 2022.







