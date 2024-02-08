Cordial Launches Strategic Advisory Board To Accelerate Growth, Fuel Product Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) World-class executives will provide industry-leading insights and hone strategic direction

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cordial , the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies, today announces the launch of its strategic advisory board. This collection of industry leaders from PacSun, eBay, Gap, Solo, Minted, and more will advise Cordial executives on how best to capitalize on growth opportunities and tackle emerging challenges. These advisors will lend their unparalleled expertise to elevate Cordial as the market leader for delivering highly personalized and unified cross-channel campaigns, enabling brands to maximize customer engagement and drive measurable revenue growth.

With its focus on rapid innovation in marketing automation and robust first-party data collection and activation capabilities, Cordial is more impactful than ever for marketers seeking to engage and retain customers. 2023 was a massive growth year for the company, further cementing Cordial's position at the forefront of the martech landscape. To accelerate this momentum, Cordial has assembled a powerhouse strategic advisory board. Each member brings unique insights and experience from key industries such as news, retail and business consulting. The board will be instrumental in guiding Cordial's continued growth and industry leadership by advising product strategy, enabling growth and brand awareness and participating in market-facing events to drive demand for Cordial's platform.

Some of the current members include:



Mike Relich , former board member and Co-CEO at PacSun.

Rachel Frederick , GM at Sur La Table / former Head of Digital & Ops at Gap.

Elaine Rubin , Board member Destination XL / founder & president of Digital Prophets Network.

Jenna Flateman Posner , CDO at Solo Brands / former CDO at Snipes. Sarah Veit Wallis , COO at Minted / former SVP GM at Gap & Old Navy.

"Over the past year of growth, we've brought together brilliant strategic thinkers and business leaders to help us solidify our position as the undisputed market leader in the customer engagement category," said Jeremy Swift , CEO and co-founder of Cordial. "This group will be instrumental in guiding Cordial's technology vision and extensive services offering to be the best in delivering unmatched outcomes for our customers now, and in the future. I'm confident that their counsel will propel Cordial to new heights through our best-in-class service and AI-forward technology."

For more information about Cordial, visit .

About Cordial

Cordial is the only true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies. Future-thinking brands such as PacSun, L, Realtor, and Revolve, choose Cordial to deliver high-conversion messages-across email, SMS, mobile app, social media, direct mail, and more-that drive record-breaking customer engagement and revenue growth. Cordial was named a Fastest-Growing Company in the 2022 & 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, and won Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at .

Media Contact

Spencer Hotz

BLASTmedia for Cordial

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 187

SOURCE Cordial