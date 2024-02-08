Introducing Vigilanthalo-Bluehalo's Integrated Command And Control System For The Future Of Uncrewed Airspace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of national security will depend on our ability to command the next-generation of uncrewed airspace. To protect against tomorrow's threats, BlueHalo has introduced VigilantHalo–a software-driven integration platform for real-time airspace Command-and-Control (C2). VigilantHalo's versatile design supports multiple missions including air traffic control (ATC), beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS), and Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS).

In addition to its national security and National Airspace System (NAS) air traffic control capabilities, VigilantHalo is a complete situational awareness solution for disaster response and critical infrastructure defense with radar and multi-sensor surveillance that can be tailored to suit specific mission and application needs and deployed to cloud, mobile, or fixed-site installations.

"Drones are rapidly evolving our national security landscape and will soon transform commerce, transportation, and many other elements of our daily lives," said James Batt, BlueHalo Chief Growth Officer. "VigilantHalo is a critical tool for our government and industry partners to implement now in order to keep our airways and communities safe in the future."

With VigilantHalo's integrated data processing, fusion tracker, and communications system, an operator can monitor and separate air traffic in any environment and receive critical internal and external system health management. Informed by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) mesoscale predictions and weather stations, the system provides weather-based flight path analytics services and identifies potential safety risks. It is powered by a custom-built state-of-the-art Sensor Data Processor (SDP) that fuses diverse sensor types and surveillance data feeds into a consolidated display tailored to the mission(s) of interest (e.g., ATC, BVLOS, Air Defense, BMC2, Missile Defense, etc.).

BlueHalo recently revealed VigilantHalo during a demonstration for various military leaders, state officials, and industry partners at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana. BlueHalo highlighted VigilantHalo's BVLOS UAS mission controls, detect and avoid (DAA) capabilities, and non-cooperative or nefarious UAS and C-UAS detection and tracking. VigilantHalo was installed within a Nomad Tactical Command Vehicle for the demonstration to showcase its mobility, ease of integration, and flexible application to address unique mission needs.

"Our customers are excited about this system because it fills a giant void for complete UAS and C-UAS airspace command and control," said Mary Clum, BlueHalo Sector President. "VigilantHalo is another example of how BlueHalo is meeting the mission with technological innovation to support our warfighters."

To learn more about VigilantHalo, visit bluehalo/vigilanthalo

