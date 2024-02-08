Realty ONE Group Innovation Partners With Final Offer To Elevate Real Estate Transparency In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Final Offer Transforms Real Estate Transactions by Empowering Consumers and Agents

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Realty ONE Group Innovation , a leading real estate brokerage serving South Florida, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Final Offer , a groundbreaking, consumer-facing offer and negotiation platform driven by agents. Final Offer's technology inserts transparency and trust into the heart of the home buying and selling process.

Led by Nydia Pino, a seasoned broker owner with over 23 years of experience in the South Florida real estate industry, Realty ONE Group Innovation brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every client interaction. Under Nydia's leadership, Realty ONE Group Innovation has established a steadfast reputation for excellence.

“At Realty ONE Group Innovation, we pride ourselves in providing a dynamic and forward-thinking approach to real estate,” said Pino.“Our partnership with Final Offer keeps us ahead of the curve and brings cutting-edge technology and transparency to our real estate transactions. More than anything, we're dedicated to providing a trustworthy environment for buyers and sellers."

Realty ONE Group Innovation has established itself as a premiere brokerage in South Florida. As a trusted partner, Realty ONE Group Innovation is dedicated to providing world-class attention to clients and ensuring their real estate journey is seamless and successful.

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the first and only consumer-facing, agent-driven, offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate that delivers transparency throughout the buying and selling process.

“We have surveyed hundreds of real estate agents and 92% state they don't trust other agents,” said Jocelyn Vas, SVP of Enterprise Sales for Final Offer.“I too am a real estate agent. If we don't trust each other, how do we expect consumers to trust the process? This is why we're proud to partner with Nydia and Realty One Group Innovation - they are just as passionate about bringing a fair and trusted negotiation process to the buyers and sellers of South Florida as we are.”

Through this strategic partnership, Realty ONE Group Innovation aims to empower its agents, sellers and buyers with the tools and resources offered by Final Offer. Real-time offer alerts, guaranteed offer presentations to sellers, and streamlined negotiation capabilities are just a few of the features that will empower Realty ONE Group Innovation agents to provide top-tier service and outcomes to their clients.

Realty ONE Group Innovation and Final Offer share a common vision: to create a real estate landscape that prioritizes transparency, trust, and smoother transactions. Together, they are committed to leading the industry into a new era of excellence in South Florida.

About Realty ONE Group Innovation

Realty ONE Group Innovation is a dynamic and forward-thinking full-service real estate brokerage that is making waves in the industry. As one of the fastest growing real estate brands in the nation, we are proud to announce our expansion into Palm Beach Gardens/West Palm Beach, Florida, further solidifying its presence and distinction in the marketplace. For more information, visit

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit

