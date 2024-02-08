Censinet Recognized As An American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Provider For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Censinet Announces On-Demand Access to AHA Cyber Affinity Forum Webinar Series, Focusing on Impact of AI and Digital Health on Patient Safety and Security

- John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, AHABOSTON, MA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Censinet , the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced the Company has been recognized as an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for the third consecutive year. Following a strict evaluation and due diligence process, the AHA once again selected Censinet RiskOpsTM, the Company's flagship offering, as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider (APCP) for two critical cybersecurity risk management categories in healthcare: Cyber Firm Risk Management and Information Governance; and, Cyber Risk Assessments, Privacy, and HIPAA Compliance.“Censinet is honored to be selected as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for the third consecutive year in a row,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet.“With Censinet RiskOpsTM, AHA hospitals and health systems can truly modernize and transform cyber risk management, and Censinet is proud to continue serving alongside AHA to help protect patient care from escalating cyberattacks.”Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers comprehensive support for healthcare organizations to assess, manage, and mitigate third-party and enterprise risk. With 39,000+ vendors and products in the Censinet Digital Risk CatalogTM and end-to-end workflow automation, Censinet RiskOps boosts third-party risk (TPRM) productivity by 300-400%, reducing average assessment completion time down to less than 10 days – the industry's fastest solution. In addition, Censinet RiskOps delivers a full suite of enterprise risk management (ERM) automation and peer benchmarking capabilities to accelerate adoption and maintain compliance with NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices (HICP), HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules, and the HHS Healthcare and Public Health Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HPH CPGs).“AHA is pleased to once again recognize Censinet as an AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider and will continue to recommend Censinet RiskOps as a reliable cybersecurity service to AHA members,” said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, the American Hospital Association.“All vendors selected to participate in the APCP program must pass a rigorous evaluation and diligence process; moreover, they must continue to deliver enduring value and exceptional customer experience to our members. Censinet has consistently met these APCP standards. We can confidently say Censinet proudly serves along with the AHA to strengthen our member hospitals' cyber resiliency and protect patient safety from cyber threats.”In addition, Censinet today announced the 2023 AHA Cybersecurity Affinity Forum webinar series is now available on-demand here . Across three webinars, Censinet executives, John Riggi, and leading healthcare CISOs shared best practices for managing the emerging risks to patient safety and security from artificial intelligence, rapid digital transformation, and new mandates for cybersecurity accountability.Special guests featured in the Affinity Forum webinar series included:●Aaron Miri, SVP and Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health●Joel Vengco, SVP and Chief Information & Digital Officer, Hartford HealthCare●Greg Garneau, Chief Information Security Officer, Marshfield Clinic●Jay Bhat, Chief Information Security Officer, Franciscan Alliance●Kathy Hughes, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Northwell Health●Erik Decker, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Intermountain HealthcareFull webinar replays and the presentations are available on the Affinity Forum website.About CensinetCensinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.

Briana McGann

Censinet

+1 781-328-4118

...