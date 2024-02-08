Next Generation Packaging Market Is Projected To Surpass US$44.803 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 6.85%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The next generation packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% from US$28.176 billion in 2022 to US$44.803 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the next generation packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$44.803 billion by 2029.Next-generation packaging plays an important role in advancing sustainable packaging practices as these innovative packaging solutions possess the potential to reduce environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle. The rising demand for sustainable packaging driving the next-generation packaging market. For instance, in December 2022, BASF and StePac collaborated to develop the next generation of sustainable packaging designed specifically for fresh produce.Next-generation packaging is an advanced and innovative solution that is tailored to meet the changing needs of modern consumers and businesses. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, this type of packaging employs cutting-edge technologies, materials, and design principles to optimize various aspects of the packaging industry. It is utilized in various applications such as food and beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the growing demand for traceability by new-age customers fuelling the growth of the next-generation packaging market.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, propelling the growth of the next-generation packaging market. For instance, in April 2022, Amcor, a global leader in ethical packaging solutions, announced the launch of new, more sustainable High Shield laminates to its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio which are the new low-carbon, recyclable packaging options that meet the industry's high barrier and durability requirements while also supporting pharmaceutical companies' recyclability agendas. Additionally, in November 2022, SIG announced its most advanced and sustainable next-generation technology solutions and packaging innovations for the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).Access sample report or view details:The next-generation packaging market, based on material type is segmented into two main categories namely active packaging, and intelligent packaging . Active packaging materials are widely used in next-generation packaging due to their numerous advantages and increased functionality. These materials are intended to function beyond their traditional passive roles of protection and containment. Active packaging materials are becoming increasingly popular among industries seeking innovative solutions to improve product safety, reduce waste, and improve overall consumer experience, accounting for a sizable portion of the next-generation packaging market.The next-generation packaging market, based on application is segmented into four main categories namely food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical, logistics and supply chain, and others. The food and beverage industry widely uses next-generation packaging due to the numerous benefits as it provides improved protection and preservation capabilities, ensuring the freshness and quality of a wide range of food and beverage products. Its innovative features, such as oxygen and moisture barriers, and active and intelligent packaging help to extend shelf life and reduce food waste, promoting sustainability. The food and beverage industry contributed to the expansion of the next-generation packaging market.North America is expected to account for a significant share of the next-generation packaging market due to the growing retail sector and a strong industrial base in the major countries in the region. United States' strong emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices encourages the use of innovative packaging material. Additionally, advancements in technology and manufacturing capabilities, combined with robust R&D activities, have propelled North America to the forefront of packaging innovation.The research includes coverage of Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles, Tetra Pak, Huhtamaki, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, WestRock Company, Sonoco Product Group, Smurfit Kappa, and Sealed Air Corporation are significant market players in the next-generation packaging market.The market analytics report segments the next-generation packaging market as follows:.By Packaging TypeoActive Packaging.Gas Scavengers.Gas Emitters.Antimicrobials.OthersoIntelligent Packaging.Sensors.Indicators.Tags.By ApplicationoFood and BeveragesoHealthcare and PharmaceuticaloLogistics and Supply ChainoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Amcor Plc.Constantia Flexibles.Tetra Pak.Huhtamaki.Packaging Corporation of America.Mondi Group.WestRock Company.Sonoco Product Group.Smurfit Kappa.Sealed Air CorporationExplore More Reports:.Insulated Packaging Market:.Vacuum-Sealed Packaging Market:.Flexible Packaging Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn