Sneaker Market Size, Share, Trends, And Research Report 2024-2032

The global sneaker market size reached US$ 88.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 147.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.76% during 2024-2032.

A sneaker, or athletic shoe, is a versatile and comfortable footwear designed for sports and casual wear. Characterized by a flexible sole and cushioned support, sneakers are renowned for their athletic functionality and have evolved into a fashion staple. With a history dating back to the 19th century, sneakers have seen various innovations in design, materials, and technology, catering to diverse activities and style preferences. Common features include rubber soles for traction, lightweight construction, and breathable materials. Sneakers have become a cultural phenomenon, influencing street fashion and pop culture. Iconic brands and collaborations contribute to the sneaker's status as both performance-oriented athletic gear and a symbol of self-expression in contemporary fashion.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by rising fashion trends. In line with this, the fusion of athletic functionality with fashion has propelled the market, making sneakers a versatile and stylish choice for diverse occasions. The rise of athleisure and casual fashion has further accelerated this trend, with consumers seeking comfortable yet fashionable footwear. Besides, the growing influence of celebrity endorsements, brand collaborations, and limited-edition releases contributes significantly to market dynamics, creating hype and driving consumer demand for exclusive sneaker releases. Technological innovations in materials, cushioning technologies, and design aesthetics also play a pivotal role, offering consumers enhanced performance attributes and aesthetic choices. Moreover, the prevalence of sneaker culture on social media platforms fuels visibility and consumer engagement, contributing to the sustained growth of the market. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer models has increased accessibility, allowing consumers to explore a vast array of sneaker options globally. The sustainability movement has also influenced the market, with an increasing demand for eco-friendly materials and production practices. Furthermore, sneaker resale markets and platforms contribute to the market's vibrancy, emphasizing the value of limited editions and rare releases.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Benetton Group S.r.l.

Columbia Sportswear Company

ECCO Sko A/S

Hanesbrands Inc.

Kering SA

New Balance

Nike Inc.

Puma SE,

Reebok International Limited (Authentic Brands Group LLC)

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:



Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, category, price point, distribution channel, and end user.

Product Type Insights:



Low-Top Sneakers

Mid-Top Sneakers High-Top Sneakers

Category Insights:



Branded Private Label

Price Point Insights:



Luxury Economic

Distribution Channel Insights:



Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Brand Outlets

Online Stores Others

End User Insights:



Men

Women Kids

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

