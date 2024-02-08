MRO Is 2024 Best In KLAS For Release Of Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the tenth time, MRO outperforms the competition in every category for release of information services and software in the 2024 Best in KLAS report.

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO Corp

(MRO), the leading clinical data exchange company in healthcare, has been named 2024 Best in KLAS for the release of information

(ROI) services market segment as part of the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services

report. In addition to achieving the top overall performance score, MRO received A's across all five customer excellence pillars included in the annual report – loyalty, operations, services, relationship and value.

"Being the top release of information performer for ten of the past eleven years is incredibly exciting, but I have to thank our clients. Our strong client partnerships and our dedicated team members have us laser focused on excellence in everything we do," said Ben Zmigrodski, President of Provider Solutions for MRO. "As we continue to automate the exchange of clinical information and expand our technology for other use cases, our commitment to the highest levels of client satisfaction and business outcomes are, and always will be, our number one priority."

KLAS researchers collect feedback from more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers each year to offer an honest, accurate and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded to the software and services vendor/solutions that have outperformed others in their respective fields. It is based entirely on provider and payer feedback.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring," said Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO.

The 2024 Best in KLAS report includes performance indicators to help provide better context and transparency of vendor performance. In addition to displaying the overall KLAS score for each evaluated service, KLAS displays letter grades associated with the five key categories. As 2024 Best in KLAS, MRO was rated #1 for ROI with an overall performance score of 93.7 out of 100 and received all A's across the five customer excellence categories.

A broad collection of healthcare providers using MRO's ROI solutions

evaluated the organization's software and services that manage complex record requests. Through requester portals and electronic medical record (EMR) integrations, MRO fully digitizes the intake, acquisition, and delivery of record requests. The result is an efficient workflow engine, faster turnaround times, and reduced administrative burden – all with a 99.99% accuracy rate. MRO serves hospitals and health systems as well as clinics and practices in the areas of health information management, revenue integrity, security and compliance.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter and LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.

About MRO

MRO is accelerating the exchange of clinical data throughout the healthcare ecosystem on behalf of providers, payers, and users of clinical data. By utilizing industry-leading solutions and incorporating the latest technology, MRO is helping providers and payers manage and exchange clinical data. With a 20-year legacy and leader of Best in KLAS for ten of the past eleven years, MRO brings a technology-driven mindset built upon a customer-first service foundation and a relentless focus on customer excellence. MRO connects over 250 EHRs, 120,000 providers, 35,000 practices, and 1,000 hospitals and health systems while extracting more than 1.3 billion clinical records. For more information, visit .

