HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 22, 2024

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY ) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and live webcast on February 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 579-2543 (domestic) or +1 (785) 424-1789 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ423. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replay webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at .

About Harmony

Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit .

