Media Advisory: CAE's FY2024 Third Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE ; TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2024 third quarter results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. A conference call will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook. Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period. The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at . The webcast will be archived following the event. Event:



CAE's FY2024 Q3 financial results and conference call Date:



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Time:



2:00 p.m. ET Webcast:

The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at

and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at

/investors/ Phone numbers for conference call :

Country

Phone number

North America

877 586 3392 Canada

+1 416 981 9024 Australia

1800642038 Belgium

080077657 France

0800919393 Germany

08001816101 Netherlands

08000222280 Singapore

8001012594 United Kingdom

08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or

+1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22029075.

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-514-340-7939, ext 7939, [email protected]

Investor Relations :

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, +1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

