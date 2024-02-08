Harrisx Hires Industry Experts In Washington DC, Positions Itself For 2024 Election Year Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dom Bartkus to lead Washington D.C. market as Senior Vice President and Managing Director; joins the Stagwell (STGW) firm from the Technology and Corporate Reputation practices of Burson, Cohn and Wolfe and PSB Research.

Gabriela Schulte to lead external and media engagements as Vice President of Communications and Marketing and Head of Data Journalism; was formerly a journalist and Executive Producer at The Hill TV.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HarrisX , a leading global research consultancy that conducts market research, public policy polling, and social impact studies in more than 40 countries around the world, today announced the expansion of its Washington D.C. office, positioning itself for further growth during the 2024 election.

Dom

Bartkus

joins HarrisX as a Senior Vice President

and

Managing Director leading the Washington, DC market .

Bartkus most recently

served as a Senior Vice President of Issues, Crisis and Public Affairs Communications at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW).

Bartkus's tenure at BCW included three years spent in the UAE where he led the company's technology communications practice across the Middle East, and prior to BCW Bartkus

held key roles at Penn Schoen Berland

and

Lake Research Partners, two leading DC-based polling firms. Dom has advised leading global companies, NGOs, political campaigns and high-level government officials across four continents.

His areas of expertise include corporate reputation, executive positioning, messaging development

and

crisis communications.

Gabriela Schulte joins HarrisX as Vice President of Marketing

and

Communications,

and

Head of Data Journalism.

An accomplished journalist

and

producer, Schulte joins from The Hill and Hill – the newspaper

and

digital media company that commands one of the largest online audiences in the United States. There, she most recently served asthe Executive Producer of Rising, The Hill's flagship digital news and debate show,. Prior to that, Schulte oversaw the development of the data-driven political show "What America's Thinking."

"HarrisX's work in the areas of corporate reputation, public affairs, media and social impact has grown by triple digits since the 2020 election cycle, when HarrisX was the most accurate research house and pollster in the country," said Dritan Nesho, Founder and CEO of HarrisX. "We are doubling down on the accomplishments of the last several years with continued investments in industry experts; Dom and Gabi bring incredible range to the organization as we deliver first-class and multi-disciplinary strategy, policy and communications expertise to Fortune 100 companies navigating today's complex stakeholder landscape and the intersection of business and politics."

"HarrisX is a leading research company that advises some of the most iconic global brands and well-respected organizations," said Dom Bartkus. "I am thrilled to join this dynamic and high-growth team and leverage my experience in strategic research and communications to help further grow the company and lead our Washington D.C., office. "

"I am excited to join the HarrisX team during this transformative phase. The world needs more evidence-driven and transparent insights that not only educate the landscape of business and politics but also contribute positively and significantly to social impact and the ongoing transformation driven by new technologies," said Gabi Schulte. "As society navigates through a pivotal time, we will delve deep into emerging trends, unafraid of pushing the boundaries of conventional narratives, and ensuring that our data-first approach remains at the forefront of informing critical conversations and decisions. To me that is what epitomizes HarrisX and I look forward to expanding and scaling that formula."

Bartkus and Schulte join a team of over 75 research consultants, campaign and corporate strategists, and policy and technology experts across offices in Washington D.C., New York City, Tampa, Toronto, London and Singapore with in-house research know-how that represents perspectives from over 20 nationalities and regularly support a wide array of Fortune 100 companies with global footprints. For more information visit:

