Rocketlane Unveils Propel24 For Onboarding And Professional Services Teams Goes Hybrid With In-Person And Virtual Sessions

Building upon the success of Propel23, this year's conference will be expanded to a three-day event. Day 1 will be an in-person, limited-access, paid-ticket event featuring workshops and sessions by thought leaders on May 21st in San Francisco. Days 2 and 3 will be a free virtual summit on May 22nd and 23rd, facilitating learning, growth, and community for their global audience.

This year's theme at Propel24 is "productizing your services." For services companies, the traditional project-based model can hinder scalability and predictability. However, "productizing" their services can create repeatable systems for consistent quality, predictable outcomes, and ultimately, happier clients.

"Propel23 was a tremendous success, and we are poised to make Propel24 even more impactful," says

Srikrishnan Ganesan , CEO of

Rocketlane. "The conference will delve into key ideas like standardizing offerings,

right-scoping for on-time and on-budget delivery, codifying the client experience, and boosting efficiency through AI and automation. Our goal is to empower our audience for 2024 by equipping them with the vision and tools needed to shape their businesses' futures."

Last year, Propel23 hosted headline speaker

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai from ISRO, and notable presentations from Jeff Kushmerek , Irit Eizips , and Emilia D'Anzica . Propel24 aims to build on this legacy with an equally impressive lineup of presenters like the best-selling author and customer onboarding expert, Donna Weber . "Propel by Rocketlane, is a game-changer for customer-facing professionals aiming to stay ahead of the curve in Customer Onboarding and Professional Services," said Donna. "Having been a part of Propel since 2022, I can attest to the importance of a dedicated conference for the most important part of the customer journey, as well as learning from world-class speakers and a fabulous conference experience."

For an invitation to speak, fill out the

speaker interest form .

Propel gets 3000+ registrations and 1100 attendees on average (based on data from the last two editions), having an audience with managerial, executive, and

C-level experience. Attendee registration interest is now open . Organizations interested in associating with Propel can fill out the partner interest form .

For more information about ticketing and sponsorship, visit

.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit .

