CMC's Strategic Incubation Of Galaxis Unveiled: A New Era For Blockchain-Powered Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CoinMarketCap's incubation thrusts Galaxis into the spotlight, merging unmatched crypto intelligence, broad market reach, and a massive global user base to prime Galaxis for an impactful launch

Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an innovative leap forward, CMC (Coin Market Cap) has announced the incubation of Galaxis , a frontrunner in the domain of blockchain-powered membership technology. This move propels Galaxis into the limelight, spotlighting its exceptional capacity to energize community driven projects and revolutionize the digital collectibles market with its pioneering decentralized no-code membership platform.

Already esteemed within the Web3 sector, Galaxis is celebrated for its notable collaborations with figures such as Mike Tyson and Steve Aoki, as well as partnerships with major entities including the NBA. These collaborations have solidified Galaxis's reputation as a formidable force, adept at transforming the core of decentralized communities and redefining norms for digital interaction and ownership.

Rush Luton, CEO of CoinMarketCap said:“We're thrilled to welcome Galaxis to CMC Labs. At CoinMarketCap, we are on a mission to accelerate the crypto revolution and Galaxis' no-code platform does just that, making it easier than ever to create highly engaged Web3 communities. We have huge ambitions for what we can build together”

Through the incubation of Galaxis, CoinMarketCap extends far more than just strategic support; it opens the door to its vast market insights, unparalleled expertise, and a global audience unparalleled in the crypto space. This alliance is set to dramatically boost Galaxis's growth trajectory, with an eagerly awaited project launch at the end of this year's first quarter. The partnership has already triggered an increase in Galaxis Engines sales, indicative of the community's strong belief in Galaxis's vision.

"With the support from CMC, Galaxis is poised to redefine what it means to be a part of a decentralized community. Our platform's innovative approach to NFT membership cards is just the beginning. We're not just creating digital collectibles; we're building gateways to new forms of interaction and community engagement," says Andras Kristof, CEO of Galaxis.

With the support from CMC, Galaxis aims to broaden its market influence, maximizing the incubation grant to enhance its presence and impact within the Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration transcends a mere investment; it embodies a mutual dedication to advancing the frontiers of digital collectibility and community interaction, heralding a novel phase of decentralized innovation.

As the Web3 landscape evolves, the alliance between CMC and Galaxis marks a defining moment in the push towards a more interconnected, decentralized, and innovative digital world. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, strategic alliances, and the backing of CMC's incubation program, Galaxis is not merely participating in the digital collectibles field-it is reimagining the potentialities within the Web3 sphere.

CONTACT: Andras K. info-at-galaxis