Asia Broadband Poised For High Growth In 2024 From Major Advances In Mining Operations

“Our mining group has made momentous strides forward with all our property developments and processing facility expansion in the 4th quarter of 2023 and has continued strongly into 2024. We are excited to accelerate our mining operations growth this year and expect milestone achievements throughout our mining interests portfolio,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

