Jumpcloud Wins 2024 G2 ‘Best Of’ Software Awards

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. , today announced it has been named to G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Security Products , IT Management Products , and Global Software Companies . As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be centrally managed while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. JumpCloud empowers organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, patch management, mobile device management (MDM), password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud provides flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and patched-together legacy IT infrastructure that is ill-fitted to meet today's IT needs.

“What I like best about JumpCloud is its seamless integration with a wide range of systems and applications, making user management a breeze for our business. The flexibility and security it offers are truly impressive, and the exceptional support ensures we have peace of mind while using the platform,” said Juan D. in a JumpCloud review on G2 .“JumpCloud not only streamlines user management and access control but also facilitates quick policy deployment on Mac and Windows systems. This feature is a game-changer for us, as it ensures consistent and efficient policy enforcement across our diverse environment. All in all, JumpCloud's comprehensive capabilities have become an integral part of our business infrastructure, optimizing our operations in multiple ways.”

“The most helpful aspect of JumpCloud lies in its ability to seamlessly unify directory services, single sign-on, and multi-factor authentication, streamlining identity and access management for businesses,” said Craig S. in a JumpCloud review on G2 .“This not only simplifies user access but also enhances security, reducing the risk of unauthorized entry. Device management capabilities ensure the comprehensive control and security of various device types. The platform's API integration, user-friendly interface, and scalability further contribute to its utility, while its cloud-based nature and cost-effective pricing plans make it a flexible and accessible choice for organizations of varying sizes. JumpCloud's comprehensive suite of features and benefits offers an all-encompassing solution to meet the complex IT infrastructure and security needs of modern businesses.”

“B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research,” said Sara Rossio, chief product officer, G2.“As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year - more than any other B2B marketplace - reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters - authentic customer voice.”

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

This is JumpCloud's fifth consecutive year of appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists.

To learn more, view G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

